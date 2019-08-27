CityLab Daily: ‘Shangri-La for Electric Vehicles’

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.
***
Himalayan milestone: Roll over Tesla, meet the Safa Tempo. For a brief moment in the 1990s, Kathmandu, Nepal, was at the vanguard of the zero-emission transportation revolution, thanks to a locally manufactured three-wheeled electric vehicle called the Safa Tempo. The city had more than 600 of these battery-powered micro-buses, constituting the largest all-electric public transit fleet in the world by 2000. Owned and operated by local entrepreneurs, Safa Tempos turned one of the world’s poorest cities into a pioneer for an extraordinary new idea in green transportation—but only briefly.
After the turn of the millennium, the Safa Tempo’s homegrown manufacturing and assembly industry was forced to shut down. Fossil-fuel-powered buses swiftly retook the streets of Kathmandu, and local air quality has plummeted. But city’s electric past may be prelude: As part of Nepal’s commitment to the Paris climate agreement, the government is making a new investment in e-buses, and Kathmandu may soon be rediscovering the benefits of battery power. On CityLab: The Rise and Fall of Kathmandu’s Groundbreaking Electric Bus Industry
Uber and Lyft take a lot more from drivers than they say, according to 14,756 fares (Jalopnik)
Do falling RV shipments signal a recession? (Curbed)
Why do e-bikes catch fire? (Bicycling)
Bernie Sanders takes on Facebook and Google for destroying local media (Recode)
The first Amazon employees have barely arrived in Northern Virginia, but the real estate frenzy has begun (Washington Post)
Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.
For a brief moment in the 1990s, the Nepalese capital was at the vanguard of the zero-emission public transportation revolution. What happened?
Millennials are already in debt and without savings. After the next downturn, they’ll be in even bigger trouble.
With Jakarta jammed and sinking, the Indonesian government has chosen Borneo as the site of its new capital, which it promises to make a “forest city.”
Washington, D.C., has the highest share of creative-class workers among large U.S. cities, but Miami’s creative class is growing faster.
As Amsterdammers jostle for space, the city government is trying to ease conflicts between those on bikes and on foot.