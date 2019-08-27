CityLab Daily: ‘Shangri-La for Electric Vehicles’

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Himalayan milestone: Roll over Tesla, meet the Safa Tempo. For a brief moment in the 1990s, Kathmandu, Nepal, was at the vanguard of the zero-emission transportation revolution, thanks to a locally manufactured three-wheeled electric vehicle called the Safa Tempo. The city had more than 600 of these battery-powered micro-buses, constituting the largest all-electric public transit fleet in the world by 2000. Owned and operated by local entrepreneurs, Safa Tempos turned one of the world’s poorest cities into a pioneer for an extraordinary new idea in green transportation—but only briefly.

After the turn of the millennium, the Safa Tempo’s homegrown manufacturing and assembly industry was forced to shut down. Fossil-fuel-powered buses swiftly retook the streets of Kathmandu, and local air quality has plummeted. But city’s electric past may be prelude: As part of Nepal’s commitment to the Paris climate agreement, the government is making a new investment in e-buses, and Kathmandu may soon be rediscovering the benefits of battery power. On CityLab: The Rise and Fall of Kathmandu’s Groundbreaking Electric Bus Industry