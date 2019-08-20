CityLab Daily: Trans Teens, Trailed by Homelessness

Andrew Small
Finding space: Transgender and non-binary people are more likely to experience homelessness than other populations in the United States. Trans and non-binary teens in particular face even steeper obstacles to finding stable housing: They’re among the most vulnerable of urban populations. That’s why, in March, San Francisco opened the nation’s first transitional house built specifically for trans homeless youth.
While San Francisco has historically been a welcoming place for the LGBTQ community, that’s not necessarily the case for its shelters, or shelters anywhere. Young people often find living on the streets to be safer, and trans and non-binary people often try avoid shelters because they’re often misgendered or forced into facilities based on their birth certificate. By bringing trans teens together under one roof, the plan is to help young people find mutual support, connect them to schools and job training, and try to ensure that they only experience homelessness once. CityLab’s Sarah Holder visited shelters and spoke with the young people navigating another side of the American homelessness crisis. Read her story: Trans Teens, Trailed by Homelessness
Did you see this week’s episode of Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj? The episode, “Why Your Public Transportation Sucks,” featured a factoid from a 2015 CityLab story about how people send more mean tweets to their public transit agencies than Medicare, the IRS, and United Airlines. We won’t spoil the joke, but you can watch the segment on YouTube.
Minhaj’s monologue digs into some other transportation-related stories that loyal CityLab readers may remember too, such as Trump administration’s slow-roll of federal transportation funding, the stalling of New York’s Gateway Project, and the Koch-brother-fueled campaigns against public transit ballot initiatives in Nashville in 2018 and Phoenix this year.
