CityLab Daily: The Unsettling Rise of the Urban Narc App

Take, for example, the digital tools designed to report bad drivers. In San Francisco, a new app called Safe Lanes lets users snap photos of vehicles that are blocking bike lanes or otherwise creating traffic safety hazards, to upload to a GPS-coded map and file it with the city’s non-emergency 311 services. Such bike-lane-defender apps can be a powerful means of rebalancing the power dynamic between cyclists and drivers—but they could also collect license plate and location information that ends up in databases for law enforcement or immigration officials. Should traffic safety enforcement be the responsibility of citizens or cities? Today on CityLab, Sarah Holder reports on The Unsettling Rise of the Urban Narc App .

Eyes on the street: It’s getting easier for people to collect data on all kinds of urban nuisances and crimes. Video doorbells catch package thieves. Crime-tracking apps scrape police dispatches. Nosy neighbors post social-media updates about “shady characters.” All this community-minded narcing is creating an ever-widening surveillance net over urban spaces, and the act of recording and displaying that data has become more fraught.

—Andrew Small

More on CityLab

The Changing Geography of America’s Creative Class Washington, D.C., has the highest share of creative-class workers among large U.S. cities, but Miami’s creative class is growing faster. Richard Florida

Why Singaporeans Really Love Their Airport The Moshe Safdie-designed addition to Changi Airport allows even more Singaporeans to do their favorite thing: Hang out at the airport. Keshia Naurana Badalge

Does the Great American Road Trip Need a Rewrite? Traveling the open road is an American literary tradition. A history professor says the canon needs an update, especially to include women and people of color. Andrew Small

Skateboarders Are Saving Your City They’re influencing the way public spaces are designed and used, while building avenues to address social issues relating to education, addiction, and gender equality. Chris Lawton

Back on Track

On Tuesday, Phoenix voters overwhelmingly rejected a ballot measure that could have derailed the city’s planned light rail expansion. Sixty-two percent of voters said no to Proposition 105, which was backed by a group called Building a Better Phoenix and would have halted all future light rail expansions in the city.



Like a number of efforts to kill urban-rail plans around the U.S., the Phoenix initiative has ties to Americans for Prosperity, the advocacy group funded by Charles Koch and the late David H. Koch. But the effort to challenge transit expansions in the fast-growing southwestern metropolis had local roots, too. Earlier this month, CityLab’s Laura Bliss took a look at why Phoenix’s light rail was under attack.

What We’re Reading

The Uber-Waymo dispute returns, this time in criminal court (Recode)

How do you design a school for the era of mass shootings? (Slate)

Utopia, abandoned (New York Times Style Magazine)

A dog park divides the rich and powerful in a D.C. suburb (Washington Post)

Opinion: Bernie Sanders’ climate plan isn’t tough enough on transportation (Curbed)

Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.