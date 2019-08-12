CityLab Daily: Who Owns Tom’s Diner?

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
Futurist flapjack flap: Since 1967, a funky local coffee shop called Tom’s Diner has served breakfast to Denver residents at any hour. But when the diner’s current owner announced his plan to sell the building, things got sticky. Some locals, it turns out, aren’t ready to see Tom’s Diner go—and they don’t like a developer’s plan to replace the space-age coffee shop with an eight-story multi-use building. To block the changes, a group of residents applied for a historic landmark designation for Tom’s Diner, against Tom’s wishes.
The building is a rare Denver example of the Googie style of postwar modernist design, the building’s fans say; it’s a landmark worth saving from the wrecking ball because it tells a story about the city’s history and growth. But the owner is ready to hang up his apron, and he’s counting on selling the building to fund his retirement. There could be a way for both sides to get what they want here—but the clock is ticking, and they’ll need to see eye-to-eye before the month ends. CityLab’s Kriston Capps reports: The Battle to Landmark This Denver Diner Can Have a Happy Ending
