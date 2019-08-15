CityLab Daily: New York City’s Eroding Beach Town

  1. Andrew Small

Also: How the creative class affects rural areas, and the history of the “beach cruiser.”

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Sands of time: Every summer, visitors flock to New York City’s Rockaways, a slender peninsula of sand just south of JFK Airport in Queens. Since Superstorm Sandy tore up the area’s boardwalk and damaged several homes, reconstruction funds have brought wider attention to this long-neglected community; parts of the Rockaways are now seeing rising housing prices and gentrification. But that hasn’t stopped the waves from stealing the beach: Last year, the NYC Parks Department made the abrupt decision to shutter a popular section of beachfront due to sand erosion. There was no longer enough room for people to safely stroll or swim.

Locals have long complained about the disappearing sand, but officials often seemed apathetic to the problem. That’s a familiar feeling for this community, which has been isolated from the rest of the city since it began its modern existence. Several hurricanes have whipped through the Rockaways over the years, but you might say that Robert Moses was the first superstorm: NYC’s famous master planner demolished many homes and businesses during his urban renewal campaigns of the 1950s. Today, the oceanfront neighborhood is facing down both climate change and neighborhood change. CityLab’s Laura Bliss has the story for CityLab’s Beach Week: Rockaway Beach is Disappearing and Resurgent All at Once

Andrew Small

More on CityLab

In Paris’s Suburbs, a Bike Trail Plan Carries a Big Promise

Cycling advocates have proposed a network of bicycle paths connecting the suburbs and city center, comparing their plan to the region’s rapid transit system.

Feargus O'Sullivan

The Innovations of the Creative Class Affect a Rural Area’s Fortunes

A new study measures innovation and shows that when found in rural areas, it is tied to significant presence of the creative class.

Richard Florida

How the California Beach Cruiser Started a (Very Slow) Bike Revolution

In the 1970s, the signature fat-tired mobility mode of beach towns managed to turn vacationers into bicycle riders.

Andrew Small

How Rule Changes About Public Benefits Could Affect Immigrants

The Trump administration announced changes to the “public charge” rule that will prevent immigrants who access government services from staying in the U.S.

Sarah Holder

Toni Morrison's Hometown Is Telling Us Something

The late novelist was born in Lorain, in a small-town Ohio she called “neither plantation nor ghetto.” But much has changed.

Tara L. Conley

Seagull Approach

(Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Speaking of beaches, the New York Times has a great story about a strange but effective solution to the problem of aggressive seagulls dive-bombing the boardwalk in Ocean City, New Jersey: hiring an “army of winged bouncers.” The city is deploying seven trained birds of prey—four hawks, two falcons, and an owl—to scare off marauding gulls that have learned to steal food from beach tourists.

Some environmental groups praise the city’s humane approach to the avian menace. “The best way to put nature back into balance is to bring back predators,” the director of the New Jersey Sierra Club tells the Times. “Whether it’s hawks or falcons in urban areas to reduce pigeon populations, or sea gulls along the coast, it makes a lot more sense.”

From CityLab’s Beach Week: All I Really Needed to Know About Cities I Learned From ‘Jaws’

What We’re Reading

A federal bill would help cities tear down highways (Streetsblog)

YIMBYs are suing small cities (Next City)

Pete Buttigieg’s plan to use immigration to revitalize shrinking communities, explained (Vox)

WeWork shows massive $900 million loss ahead of IPO (Curbed)

West Virginia’s governor has a luxury resort in an “opportunity zone” that’s filled with conflicts of interest (ProPublica)

Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.

About the Author

Most Popular

  1. Warren Logan
    Transportation

    A City Planner Makes a Case for Rethinking Public Consultation

    Warren Logan, a Bay Area transportation planner, has new ideas about how to truly engage diverse communities in city planning. Hint: It starts with listening.

    1. Sarah Holder
  2. Children holding signs.
    Equity

    The Racism Behind Trump's New 'Public Charge' Immigration Policy, Explained

    The changes to the “public charge” rule fit into a long history of attempting to restrict immigration based on race and ethnicity.

    1. Brentin Mock
  3. a photo from the film "Jaws"
    Life

    All I Really Needed to Know About Cities I Learned From ‘Jaws’

    Want to understand how public meetings work, the power of place-based branding, and why bad mayors keep getting re-elected? Look no further than Amity Island.

    1. David Dudley
  4. a photo of a school bus in traffic
    Transportation

    Boston Saved $5 Million by Routing School Buses with an Algorithm

    With 25,000 students and the nation’s highest transportation costs, the Boston Public School District needed a better way to get kids to class.

    1. Emma Coleman
  5. An illustration of a turtle with a city on its shell
    Transportation

    Why Speed Kills Cities

    U.S. cities are dropping urban speed limits in an effort to boost safety and lower crash rates. But the benefits of less-rapid urban mobility don’t end there.  

    1. Andrew Small
Maps
Click Here
Newsletters
Click Here
Facebook
Click Here
×