Navigator: Beyond Those Paper-Thin Walls

Having thin walls is a reminder that cities are jam-packed with people. While city living can be lonely , we’re rarely alone, even in our own homes. At times, the things we hear are eye-opening, offering an unsolicited glimpse into the private lives ( sometimes too private ) of our neighbors—and vice-versa. We can be drawn to their quirky habits, like one Redditor who, responding to a trending thread this week, said his neighbor likes to sing opera while doing the dishes. Another user recounted an “argument about money … [that] ended with a slammed door and one of them on a piano, hitting the keys like a maniac.”

I once woke up in the middle of the night to the sound of metal banging against a wall. Someone was yelling, but, in my half-asleep state, I waved it off as an unruly neighbor returning drunk from a party. When the noise didn’t stop, I listened closer. “Help!” he was yelling. My neighbor who uses a wheelchair had fallen. I got up and called 911 for him. That was perhaps the only time I was thankful for the thin walls of my condo building.

The noise can disrupt your routine, and if gets repetitive enough, it can gnaw away at your sanity. In college, the guys above us were relentless with their late-night partying. Then randomly, we’d hear what seemed like someone taking a hammer to marble: First a loud thud, followed by what sounded like a cascade of tiny rocks tumbling down. To this day, it remains a mystery. Surely, they couldn’t be chiseling stone at 6 a.m.?

Confronting neighbors about the noise is, as CityLab has written, a delicate art form, especially for a non-confrontational person like me. My next-door neighbor used to watch action films late into the night, his TV volume so high that I could feel the explosive rumbling in my room. After days of serious contemplation—am I being too sensitive?—I finally grabbed my hoodie one night, put on my best smile, and politely reminded him that some people had work the next day. We now greet each other warmly in the hallway.

It’s a good reminder that not all interactions through paper-thin walls have to be confrontational. Sometimes it can even help to acknowledge the strangeness of it all, as in this comment from another Redditor: “Someone sneezed. We said bless you. They laughed.”

—Linda Poon

Last week was Beach Week at CityLab, and I lamented the lack of fast, reliable, and affordable public transportation to our nation's sandy shores. Twitter users shared similar woes from where they live, like Emily in Chapel Hill, North Carolina:

Then there's this, from Jon in Brussels. Must be nice:

