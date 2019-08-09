Navigator: What’s in a Roommate?

Renters are likely to encounter Facebook or Craigslist posts for group homes that are a little unhinged. Some advertise “limited kitchen privileges” or try to weed out the bossier Zodiac signs—“Capricorns need not apply” is rude, but not quite housing discrimination , after all. Others use vague language, hoping you’re “fun” but that you “don’t bring the party home.” Then, if you manage to land an interview, you’ll have to exude an essence of “clean but also chill.” If you just don’t connect with anyone, you’re back to square one.

It is a truth universally acknowledged that finding housing in the Bay Area is a nightmare—and the same goes for finding a roommate.

The Facebook/Craigslist housing hunt can be exhausting, especially where the stakes and cost of housing are so high. Breaking free of that cycle is one of the promises made by new “co-living platforms” like Bungalow, which buys and converts single-family homes into shared living spaces, and StarCity, which builds apartment high-rises that have been compared to luxe adult dorms.

When I first heard about these housing start-ups, I was curious: What made “co-living” different from what I’ve always done, which is “living with roommates”?

I recently spoke with Andrew Collins, the founder and CEO of Bungalow, who said he’s not out to reinvent the wheel. “It’s not about changing behavior, it’s just facilitating the behavior you’d already do,” he said. “We just want to up-level the roommate experience.”

A few weeks ago, I visited a Bungalow home, where I met Rachel and Ghaniat, two new roommates who had just moved to San Francisco from Oakland and London, respectively. They lived with one other guy in a light-filled, three-story house in San Francisco’s Fillmore District with granite tabletops.

Rachel (left) and Ghaniat (right) in their living room. (Sarah Holder/CityLab)

The house was much more expensive than other places Ghaniat looked at, she said. “But the fact that it took away stress, and I didn’t need to worry about fitting into criteria or applying 10,000 times” made it worth it.

“I liked the fact that it was easy,” Rachel agreed. “I didn’t have to deal with roommates.” (As the first tenant who signed onto the lease, she did get to approve the subsequent renters, though.)

(Sarah Holder/CityLab)

Roommate relationships get a lot of airtime, and can be one of the most formative experiences of life as a young person in a city. But usually the story starts once people are in the complicated throes of living together. That’s why it’s so tempting to hear about any new way to make the whole thing easier. (If you have any great tips or wild stories about your own roommate/housing search, please let me know!)