CityLab Daily: Bringing Modernism Down to Earth

The city just kicked off Exhibit Columbus, a biennial festival launched to celebrate the city’s design pedigree, which runs until December. The festival doesn’t just elevate the city’s architectural landmarks—it also invites up-and-coming architects to respond with their own pavilions, interventions, and activations. By doing so, Exhibit Columbus turns a lens around on architecture and itself, giving some hard thought about the social factors that shaped its design. Kriston reports: Columbus, Indiana, Brings Modernism Down to Earth

Columbus, since 1942: Just 45 minutes south of Indianapolis, there’s a small Hoosier city that brims with main-street appeal. But Columbus, Indiana, is also a Midwestern mecca for Modernism—a world-class repository of daring mid-century design. “It’s striking to see so much clean geometry in a single place that isn’t Chicago or New York or Miami,” writes CityLab’s Kriston Capps. This unassuming Smallville boasts a major collection of parks, plazas, and buildings from architects like I.M. Pei, Eliel Saarinen, and Harry Weese.

Big WPA Energy

The Democratic presidential candidates are set to talk about climate change for a total of seven hours on CNN tonight. They’re likely to get into the nitty-gritty details on what counts as a Green New Deal, the environmental package boosted by Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. But the new GND awareness campaign from the New York congresswoman gives credence to an old political truism: Voters want a poster, not an etching.

If the posters feel familiar at first glance, you’re not imagining it. The chunky all-caps type, the emphasis on places of natural beauty, and even the color palettes evoke the series of posters produced by the previous New Deal: the Federal Art Project, which was part of the Works Progress Administration. CityLab Senior Editor Amanda Kolson Hurley talked to the design team behind the new posters: What’s the Deal with AOC’s Retro-Style GND Posters?

