CityLab Daily: The City That Ride-Hailing Forgot

Fashionably late: In the realm of transportation, Vancouver has a lot going for it. With the world’s longest fully automated rail network, the highest bus ridership in North America, and ferries and bikeshare to boot, the city’s transit system was recently voted the best in North America. There’s just one thing conspicuously missing: ride-hailing. The city appears to be the last major holdout on these app-based services.
But those days are numbered: In August, British Columbia finalized new regulations to allow companies like Lyft and Uber to operate. To safeguard the city’s transit success, local drivers will have to obtain commercial licenses and companies will be required to share trip data for planning purposes. Although fears of congestion and a strong taxi lobby kept these services out in earlier years, the province’s transportation leaders are cautiously optimistic that being a last adopter will prove to be a virtue. CityLab’s Laura Bliss reports: Vancouver Said No to Uber and Lyft. Now It’s About to Say Yes
As this summer’s tourism season draws to a close, anyone in a half-sane society would choose this moment to stop going on far-flung vacations. That’s a hard thing for a travel writer to admit. After family and friends, travel is pretty much my favorite thing—not only my source of income, but an inexhaustible wellspring of curiosity, empathy, and wonder. … Yet optional travel is also a major contributor to ecocide.
Read more on CityLab: ‘Travelers Like Me are Loving the World to Death’
Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao faces investigation over ethics allegations (Washington Post)
How a Homes Guarantee could make housing a right (Curbed)
Texas tried to ban cities and local officials from lobbying (Stateline)
A Chicago jail becomes a polling place (Next City)
