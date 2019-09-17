CityLab Daily: The City That Ride-Hailing Forgot

Fashionably late: In the realm of transportation, Vancouver has a lot going for it. With the world’s longest fully automated rail network, the highest bus ridership in North America, and ferries and bikeshare to boot, the city’s transit system was recently voted the best in North America. There’s just one thing conspicuously missing: ride-hailing. The city appears to be the last major holdout on these app-based services.

But those days are numbered: In August, British Columbia finalized new regulations to allow companies like Lyft and Uber to operate. To safeguard the city’s transit success, local drivers will have to obtain commercial licenses and companies will be required to share trip data for planning purposes. Although fears of congestion and a strong taxi lobby kept these services out in earlier years, the province’s transportation leaders are cautiously optimistic that being a last adopter will prove to be a virtue. CityLab’s Laura Bliss reports: Vancouver Said No to Uber and Lyft. Now It’s About to Say Yes

