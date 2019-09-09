CityLab Daily: The Life-Saving Benefits of ‘Superblocks’

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Blockbuster hit: When Barcelona created its first “superblock” in 2016, it was fiercely controversial. The city took a three-square-block chunk of the city and closed it off to vehicle traffic, reserving it instead for pedestrians and cyclists. But it didn’t take long for residents to appreciate the new space they had to walk, play, and socialize. Since then, five more car-free enclaves have been implemented around the city, which is now dreaming about ultimately turning nearly 70 percent of its street space over to people, via a total of 503 superblocks.



While that vision is sure to meet more resistance, a new study offers some new evidence for seeing it through: It could deliver vast improvements to public health. A team of scientists estimates that the city could prevent 667 premature deaths every year by following through on the full plan, which would reduce exposure to air pollution, traffic noise, and heat. CityLab’s Laura Bliss has the story: Barcelona’s “Superblocks” Could Bring Big Health Benefits