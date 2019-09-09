CityLab Daily: The Life-Saving Benefits of ‘Superblocks’

  1. Andrew Small

Also: Where job growth is outpacing new homes, and the simple pleasures of urban foraging.

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Blockbuster hit: When Barcelona created its first “superblock” in 2016, it was fiercely controversial. The city took a three-square-block chunk of the city and closed it off to vehicle traffic, reserving it instead for pedestrians and cyclists. But it didn’t take long for residents to appreciate the new space they had to walk, play, and socialize. Since then, five more car-free enclaves have been implemented around the city, which is now dreaming about ultimately turning nearly 70 percent of its street space over to people, via a total of 503 superblocks.

While that vision is sure to meet more resistance, a new study offers some new evidence for seeing it through: It could deliver vast improvements to public health. A team of scientists estimates that the city could prevent 667 premature deaths every year by following through on the full plan, which would reduce exposure to air pollution, traffic noise, and heat. CityLab’s Laura Bliss has the story: Barcelona’s “Superblocks” Could Bring Big Health Benefits

Andrew Small

More on CityLab

The Cities Where Job Growth Is Outpacing New Homes

Coastal metros are building more multi-family units than in the past, but it’s still not enough. Meanwhile, in some Sun Belt metros, new building outpaces jobs.

Sarah Holder

Why Are America’s Three Biggest Metros Shrinking?

After a post-recession boomlet, the New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago areas are all seeing their population decline.

Derek Thompson

In New York, Corporate Incentives Are in the Political Crosshairs

After the collapse of Amazon’s HQ2 deal, New York State lawmakers are preparing bills to curb what they call “corporate welfare.” And they’re not alone.

Sarah Holder

The City Has Food to Share. Do You Know Where to Find It?

A New York-based design duo proposes a “forage beacon” that makes it clear when food—like fruit, nuts, and vegetables—is ripe and safe to eat in the city.

Karen Loew

In Charleston, the Real Flooding Crisis Is Only Beginning

The historic South Carolina city escaped the worst of the latest storm, but rising seas and an aging drainage system may soon bring chronic inundation.

Linda Poon

Within Reach

The view of the Reach from inside the Skylight Pavilion. (Richard Barnes)

Since it opened 48 years ago, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., has been criticized for lacking some basic amenities and a sense of scale. But this past weekend, the Kennedy Center welcomed a new expansion, the Reach, which strives to convey the sense of lightness, movement, and intimacy that the original building lacks. CityLab’s Kriston Capps writes that the new buildings’ swooping exteriors and textured concrete interiors lend an “improvisational air” to the Reach while also boasting “some of the finest, most exacting finishes in the city.” Read his review of the space: The Kennedy Center’s ‘Reach’ Expansion Is a Beautiful Maze

What We’re Reading

Teens aren’t allowed to use Uber or Lyft alone. That doesn’t stop them. (Vox)

Kamala Harris releases a criminal justice plan (New York Times)

Is transit ridership loss inevitable? A U.S.-France comparison (The Transport Politic)

Locked out of L.A.’s white neighborhoods, they built a black suburb. Now they’re homeless.
(Los Angeles Times)

How school buses became yellow (Smithsonian)

Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.

About the Author

Most Popular

  1. Perspective

    America’s Transportation History is Full of Mistakes. Let’s Not Make Another One.

    Instead of battling it out, cities and private mobility companies have an opportunity to work together and lay the foundation for a multimodal future.

    1. Tiffany Chu
  2. Design

    How Architects Are Making Concrete Walls Look Like Crumpled Paper

    “We’re pushing the limits of what this material can do,” says a designer behind the Kennedy Center’s new building, describing its experimental concrete treatments.

    1. Kriston Capps
  3. Life

    Why Are America’s Three Biggest Metros Shrinking?

    After a post-recession boomlet, the New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago areas are all seeing their population decline.

    1. Derek Thompson
  4. a photo of Boston's CultureHouse.
    Life

    From Dead Store to Pop-Up ‘Social Infrastructure’

    A Boston nonprofit called CultureHouse is demonstrating how empty storefronts can be transformed into instant “social infrastructure.”

    1. John Surico
  5. A man sleeping on a sidewalk in Los Angeles.
    Equity

    The White House Is Planning a Federal Intervention on California Homelessness

    President Trump reportedly ordered officials to wade into the homeless crisis in Los Angeles. But local leaders are wary of federal involvement.

    1. Sarah Holder
    2. Kriston Capps
Maps
Click Here
Newsletters
Click Here
Facebook
Click Here
×