CityLab Daily: Where Trump Wants to Move Skid Row

What We’re Following

Moving Skid Row: Senior Trump administration officials are visiting Los Angeles this week as part of the president’s mission to intervene in California’s homelessness crisis. As officials discuss relocating some hundreds or thousands of unhoused people living on Skid Row, federal officials have already reportedly toured a facility where they might shelter (or detain) people: the former West Coast headquarters of the Federal Aviation Administration, located 20 miles away in Hawthorne, California, also known as the Hawthorne Federal Building.

Repurposing federal properties to shelter the homeless isn’t a new idea. Federal law requires the government to give nonprofit groups, charities, or local housing agencies access to unused properties, free of charge. In fact, two Los Angeles nonprofits asked to use the Hawthorne Federal Building back in 2016 and 2017, and they were denied. It’s unclear under what authority the Trump administration could relocate unhoused people to the facility—or why it could not be used by local providers to serve the same needs. Kriston Capps has the story: The Trump Administration Wants to Relocate Skid Row to This Federal Building