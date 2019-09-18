CityLab Daily: Where Trump Wants to Move Skid Row

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
***
Moving Skid Row: Senior Trump administration officials are visiting Los Angeles this week as part of the president’s mission to intervene in California’s homelessness crisis. As officials discuss relocating some hundreds or thousands of unhoused people living on Skid Row, federal officials have already reportedly toured a facility where they might shelter (or detain) people: the former West Coast headquarters of the Federal Aviation Administration, located 20 miles away in Hawthorne, California, also known as the Hawthorne Federal Building.
Repurposing federal properties to shelter the homeless isn’t a new idea. Federal law requires the government to give nonprofit groups, charities, or local housing agencies access to unused properties, free of charge. In fact, two Los Angeles nonprofits asked to use the Hawthorne Federal Building back in 2016 and 2017, and they were denied. It’s unclear under what authority the Trump administration could relocate unhoused people to the facility—or why it could not be used by local providers to serve the same needs. Kriston Capps has the story: The Trump Administration Wants to Relocate Skid Row to This Federal Building
Nearly 60 current and former mayors endorsed South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg for president, declaring their support in an op-ed in USA Today. The endorsement praises Buttigieg, whose support among Democratic primary voters has hovered around 7 percent in national polls, as a role model for the country who puts “practical solutions over partisan ideology.”
“For mayors, politics isn’t a blood sport,” they wrote. “Our residents expect electricity when they flip the switch, clean water from their taps and trash picked up regularly. It would be unthinkable for a mayor like Pete to shut down the government because of a petty ideological disagreement.”
CityLab context: Why Mayors Are Running
Kamala Harris’s brother-in-law is the public face of Uber’s labor fight. It’s awkward. (Los Angeles Times)
The truth about RVs: when vanlife breaks down (Curbed)
A watchdog lawsuit alleges housing companies use Facebook’s ad system to discriminate against older people (Washington Post)
The best architecture of the 21st century (The Guardian)
Inside Silicon Valley’s big split from Democrats (New York)
