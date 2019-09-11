CityLab Daily: What’s Behind Trump’s Skid Row Crackdown?

Andrew Small
On the skids: President Donald Trump plans to wade into the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles, according to a report in the Washington Post. As officials from the White House, HUD, and other agencies visit their counterparts in Los Angeles, they are weighing several possible steps, including moving unhoused people into facilities administered by the federal government and razing encampments like downtown L.A.’s Skid Row area.
The prospect of a federal intervention is raising red flags among city leaders and advocates for the homeless, who say clearing camps would be disruptive and expensive. It’s also not clear that the president has the power to order such a sweep. “The federal government doesn’t have a legal authority to make people who are homeless go anywhere they don’t want to go,” one advocate says. While there are lots of ways the feds could help address California’s crisis of homelessness—starting with funding affordable housing programs and other services designed to keep low-income residents sheltered—experts and city leaders tell CityLab’s Sarah Holder and Kriston Capps that the administration’s approach could make things worse by using Skid Row as a stage for political theater. Read their story: The White House Is Planning a Federal Intervention on California Homelessness
There was something magical about them… It was so odd! Two rectangles that grew so tall. You thought, well, they must have some religious meaning. They picked up the light. Sometimes they looked completely transparent.
From the CityLab archives: One Photographer’s View of New York, Before and After 9/11
Housing proposal backed by AOC and the Squad takes aim at the affordability crisis (Curbed)
Could Kamala Harris adapt the government’s airplane-safety model to stem police shootings? (The Marshall Project)
An activist who helped tear down Memphis’ Confederate monuments is running to be the city’s first female mayor (Huffington Post)
Census Bureau reports the poverty rate is down, but millions are still poor (NPR)
Historian Margaret O’Mara talks about her new book The Code and how Silicon Valley has maintained its competitive edge in high tech.
On the island of Hokkaido, the Kyu-shirataki train station’s last remaining patron—a student—has graduated from high school.
From ancient Rome to modern Atlanta, the shape of cities has been defined by the technologies that allow commuters to get to work in about 30 minutes.
A new report from UCLA and the University of Utah surveys strategies for “greening without gentrification.”
As Amsterdammers jostle for space, the city government is trying to ease conflicts between those on bikes and on foot.