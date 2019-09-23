CityLab Daily: The Biggest Flaw in Trump's Homelessness Plan

Roughing it: Last week, President Donald Trump spent considerable energy on the housing crisis on a visit to California, and it went just about how you might expect. “Like so many Infrastructure Weeks before it, President Trump’s Housing Week did not exactly go off without a hitch,” CityLab’s Kriston Capps writes. But it did produce a document that could have lasting consequences: a new report on homelessness from Trump’s Council of Economic Advisors. The paper lays out a conservative template for addressing homelessness, with more police, more market-rate housing, and more strings attached to aid.

But what’s really sounding alarm bells for housing experts is how the report questions the wisdom of Housing First, a strategy that calls for giving chronically homeless people housing before addressing issues like substance abuse or unemployment. The White House argument effectively suggests that sheltering unhoused people would free up space and increase demand to be homeless. Kriston spoke with housing experts on how the paper gets the fundamentals of homelessness policy twisted, and even contradicts the White House’s own previous recommendations: Housing Organizations Slam White House Report on Homelessness

—Andrew Small

Why Climate Strike Protesters Targeted Amazon Go Amazon’s automated convenience store became a meeting point—physically and philosophically—for climate and labor protesters on Friday. Laura Bliss

Pittsburgh: A ‘Most Livable' City, but Not for Black Women Pittsburgh is the worst place for black women to live in for just about every indicator of livability, says the city’s Gender Equity Commission. Brentin Mock

Squirrels Speak Bird The skittish rodents are always listening for cues that tell them if they’re safe or not—including to the sounds of their avian friends. Linda Poon

Following the Design Trail of the National Park Brochure A new book of vintage brochures, maps, and other park ephemera doubles as a whirlwind tour of American graphic design. Benjamin Schneider

True Colors

Autumn officially starts for the northern hemisphere today, but that doesn't mean it looks like fall across much of the U.S. Peak foliage will likely be delayed this year, according to the annual fall foliage prediction map by the cabin rental site Smoky Mountains. Only a handful of states in the upper Midwest and the tippy-top of New England should be seeing partial colors now, and leaves should start turning red by the end of the week. As for those of us farther south, it will likely be mid-October before the leaves start changing across the lower half of the country. Peak foliage across the U.S. will most likely appear between the last week of October and the start of November. CityLab’s Linda Poon has the full story: When to Expect Fall Colors Across the U.S.

