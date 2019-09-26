CityLab Daily: The Storm of the Century Could Soon Happen Every Year

Oh say can you sea: While the dam was breaking on impeachment, some other alarming news emerged from the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel of Climate Change (IPCC). The big picture: Sea levels are rising twice as fast as they did in the 20th century, and by 2100, seas could be two feet higher even if greenhouse gas emissions are reduced—maybe more if the world fails to do anything.

Here’s what that means for cities: By 2050, extreme storms that typically happen once every 100 years could hit the world’s coastal cities at least once per year, according to the report. That would put more than 1 billion people in low-lying areas at risk worldwide. In some islands and coastal cities, local sea levels are already rising to those once-a-century levels more frequently, and even in the best case scenario those trends could reach U.S. cities on the East and West coasts as early as 2035. CityLab’s Linda Poon has the details from the IPCC’s latest report: The Storm of the Century Could Soon Happen Every Year

—Andrew Small

First, There Was Artwashing. Now There’s … Squatter Chic? Will developers start to copy the look of urban squatter and protest communities? London’s Nomadic Community Gardens suggests they might. Oli Mould

Lime Wants its Battery-Charging Gig Workers to Use Clean Energy The dockless mobility company will encourage its battery-charging gig workers in D.C. and Maryland to convert to renewable energy. Sarah Holder

My Mental Map of Tel Aviv Tells Me Where to Turn Growing up in Israel, I relied on landmarks to navigate; today’s residents rely on smartphones. But what are they missing? Nicky Davidoff

Dutch Cities Want More Control Over Legal Weed Criminal gangs have prospered from the Netherlands’ ban against growing marijuana. Can city-approved cannabis freeze them out of a legalized trade? Feargus O'Sullivan

Why Is It So Hard to Build a Better Jail? When Rikers Island jails were designed, critics called them “palaces for prisoners.” New York City is planning replacements, but will they be any better? Chelsey Sanchez

From the beginning, the history of America’s national parks has been indelibly linked to images. The new book Parks collects a century’s worth of paper National Park Service ephemera, illustrating the outsized role that items like maps and brochures have played in people’s experiences of the park system. Viewed together, they also serve as a quirky tour through the past century of American graphic design. Take a gander in Benjamin Schneider’s piece for CityLab: 100 Years of Designing for U.S. National Parks

