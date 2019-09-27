CityLab Daily: One Nation, Under Rent Control

One proposal that stands out is a national rent control doctrine that would establish a 3 percent cap on annual rent increases. Rent control already may be the most divisive housing policy for lawmakers, economists, and activists, but AOC’s proposal goes further than almost any rent control law on the books. Housing professionals say such a proposal would slam the brakes on the construction of new apartment buildings, which experts and activists alike see as critical to easing the affordability crisis. CityLab’s Kriston Capps reports: Would AOC’s National Rent Control Solve the Housing Crisis, or Make It Even Worse?

On the level: Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez outlined a legislative package this week aimed at elevating poverty as an agenda item for the left much like she has for Medicare for All or the Green New Deal. The suite of proposals features a tenants-rights bill that would significantly expand federal housing policy.

—Andrew Small

Carefree Attitude

Going without a car isn’t just a matter of personal commitment—it depends a lot on where you live. The map above, by CityLab’s David Montgomery, shows which U.S. metros are most hospitable to living car-free. Based on an index that combines household car ownership, and the share of people who ride transit, walk, or bike to work, the wine- and rust- colored metros show where going without a car is easier, while light orange and pink show much higher dependency. Richard Florida breaks down the rankings on CityLab: The Best and Worst U.S. Places to Live Car-Free

