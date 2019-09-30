CityLab Daily: 2018’s Jarring Population Trends

  1. Andrew Small

Also: Lessons from a car-free fight in London, and the seeds that sleep beneath your lawn.

What We’re Following

Survey says: The newest results from the U.S. Census's annual American Community Survey are out, and a few jarring population trends in 2018 are on CityLab's radar. The U.S. population gained immigrants at its slowest pace in a decade last year, with a net increase of just 200,000 people (New York Times). That’s a 70 percent drop from the year before. Meanwhile, the gap between the richest and poorest households in the U.S. is now the largest it’s been in 50 years (NPR).

There’s also some good news to glean from the survey: The percentage of people living in poverty nationwide has declined for the fifth consecutive year. In seven out of the 25 most populous metropolitan areas in the country—including Denver, D.C., and Los Angeles—the share of people living in poverty declined. None of the 25 largest metro areas saw an increase in their share of people living in poverty.

CityLab related reading: How “heartland visas” could reduce geographic inequality

Andrew Small

More on CityLab

Lessons From a Car-Free Street Fight in London

As part of a safe streets program, officials in the East London borough of Tower Hamlets closed a road to car traffic for 10 days. Things didn’t go as planned.

Laura Laker

The World’s Largest Refugee Camp Is Becoming a Real City

Two years into the Myanmar refugee crisis, life for the Rohingya trapped in Bangladesh has improved, thanks to infrastructure and design improvements.  

Victoria Milko and Clare Hammond

The Seeds That Sleep Beneath Your Front Lawn

Two artists are on a mission to replace the monoculture of the turf lawn with “leafy green goodness” from seeds that lie dormant in the soil.

Allison C. Meier

What Does This Street in Zürich Mean?

If you see how cars, streetcars, bikes, and pedestrians use this Swiss street, you can better understand what’s wrong with so many other urban thoroughfares.

Norman Garrick

Behold the Urban Hype Machine of the 1850s

Before economic-development agencies existed in America, some journalists amassed reams of data and published thousands of pages to promote their home cities.

Carl Abbott

What We’re Reading

Inside Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi’s plan to become the “Amazon of transportation” (The Verge)

How Nextdoor encourages hate of the homeless (OneZero)

The Federal Highway Administration keeps cracking down on crosswalk art (Streetsblog)

Boulders to deter homeless people in San Francisco get rolled off the sidewalk (San Francisco Chronicle)

Who’s afraid of the pedestrian mall? (Curbed)

