CityLab Daily: A Powerful Tool for Urban Redevelopment

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
Thanks for the TIF: Readers, it’s time again for CityLab University. We asked you what urban policy concept you would like explained next and we got a resounding call for the urban redevelopment tool known as Tax Increment Financing, better known as TIF. You lovable nerds. If you’re not already familiar with it, you should be, because behind that dry-as-dust name is a powerful (and controversial) incentive tool for economic development.
By creating special tax districts around targeted redevelopment areas, TIFs can help steer investment to neighborhoods where it otherwise might not happen, but they also divert tax revenue away from other community services. TIF has played a role in megaprojects such as Chicago’s Lincoln Yards and Amazon’s HQ2 in Arlington, Virginia, but also in smaller-scale neighborhood improvements, affordable housing, and transit projects. Benjamin Schneider explains all in the latest edition of CityLab University: Tax Increment Financing
A design playscape is slated to come to Boston’s City Hall (Next City)
Study: 60 percent of Uber riders don’t tip their driver at all (Slate)
Underground lives: The sunless apartments of immigrants in Queens (New York Times)
London says air pollution fell by a third after new emissions rules (NPR)
Seattle doles out funds for residents to contribute to political campaigns. Can it withstand Citizens United? (Mother Jones)
