CityLab Daily: The Race to Replace Mayor Pete

Decision 2019: Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s high-profile presidential candidacy has helped put South Bend, Indiana, back on the map, and many constituents credit the 37-year-old mayor for transforming a once-depressed city into a pocket of Midwest optimism. While Mayor Pete’s White House run still has a long way to go, he will not be mayor for much longer. Last year, Buttigieg pledged he wouldn’t run for another term, so this November—a year before the presidential election—South Bend will elect a new leader.

As South Bend voters pick between James Mueller, Buttigieg’s former chief of staff and high-school classmate; and Sean Haas, a public school teacher and Army veteran; the choice may offer signals about Mayor Pete’s local legacy and national odds. CityLab’s Sarah Holder went to South Bend to talk with the candidates and the mayor: South Bend’s Mayoral Election Could Decide More Than Pete Buttigieg’s Replacement

—Andrew Small

More on CityLab

Charles Jencks and the Architecture of Compassion The celebrated architectural theorist, who died this week, left a down-to-earth legacy: thoughtfully designed buildings and landscapes for people with cancer. Feargus O'Sullivan

One Way to Keep the Sidewalk Clear: Remote-Controlled Scooter-Bots A new mobility technology company called Tortoise promises to bring semi-autonomous scooters and e-bikes to market. Why? Laura Bliss

Designing the Floating Future A prototype in the San Francisco Bay is testing a vision for floating buildings built to withstand sea-level rise. And it’s distancing itself from some other utopian visions for floating cities. Lindsey J. Smith

It’s a Funhouse for Selfies. Is It Really a Museum? The bustling industry of immersive, Instagram-friendly experiences has put a new spin on the word museum. Karen Loew

Uncovering the Seeds of a Post-Lawn Future Two artists are on a mission to replace the monoculture of the turf lawn with “leafy green goodness” from seeds that lie dormant in the soil. Allison C. Meier

Game On

CityLab readers of D.C.: Come join us to talk about a popular question playing out in our community: Are stadiums good for cities? With our friends at DCist, we are gathering a panel of local experts to tackle that question through the lens of RFK Stadium. Even as the city moves to raze the old arena, what happens next at the 190-acre site is uncertain as ever. The city could seek to build a new stadium, a new recreational space, or something entirely different.

Come for the discussion; stay for the schmoozing. Where: Solid State Books. When: Tuesday, October 29. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are free but require registration due to limited space. You can find out more and sign up on our event page.

What We’re Reading

In some places, earning a six-figure income might not be enough to afford a home (Wall Street Journal)

The death of cars was greatly exaggerated (Wired)

Rent control is making a comeback. Does it work? (Curbed)

Trump’s reported figures to lenders and tax officials for two of his Manhattan buildings showed major inconsistencies (ProPublica)

Fort Worth police had problems way before the Atatiana Jefferson shooting (Vox)

