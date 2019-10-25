CityLab Daily: What Reconciliation Looks Like

Truth and reconciliation: In the later years of the Obama administration, when furious days of unrest followed police shootings, the Justice Department decided to fund trust-building initiatives in six cities to improve relations between police and communities of color. The cities conducted trainings for police, but they also tried a less tested idea: reconciliation. For the past two years, Stockton, California, has been hosting listening sessions that draw from international transitional-justice commissions like the ones in post-apartheid South Africa. It’s a rare scene, at a time when few American public officials are willing to acknowledge their institutional role in maintaining racist hierarchies. And while the process doesn’t answer all the questions of what reforming the criminal justice system would look like, a new study from the Urban Institute finds that just trying to reconcile produces promising benefits, improving residents’ views of both police and the conditions of their neighborhoods. Read Michael Friedrich’s deep dive on CityLab: What Police-Community Reconciliation Can Look Like

Andrew Small

The transportation ideas being developed today promise a better commuting future, whether by autonomous electric air taxi or a hurtling high-speed hyperloop. But the technology won’t change everything, and some of the efforts to make getting to work speedier could come at a cost to the greater good. Cartoonist Josh Kramer envisions the possibility of what the gamified rush hour might look like in a world where public transit has become a thing of the past. On CityLab: A Horrifying Glimpse Into Your Dystopian Future Transit Commute

