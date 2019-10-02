CityLab Daily: The Case for Axing Overdue Library Fines

Long overdue: Chicago libraries will no longer collect late fees, becoming the largest public library system in the U.S. to do away with overdue fines. The city is also erasing all current outstanding fees for more than 343,000 cardholders whose borrowing privileges have been revoked. The city’s own data revealed that the fines disproportionately affected communities of color and people living in poverty, and that by prohibiting people from borrowing books, the libraries were effectively driving away the poorest residents who need them the most.

Chicago joins a growing number of U.S. cities—including San Francisco, Phoenix, and Dallas—that have reformed their overdue book policies to make access to libraries more equitable. “Overdue fines are not distinguishing between people who are responsible and who are not,” says the communications director at the Urban Libraries Council. “They're distinguishing between people who can and cannot use money to overcome a common oversight.” CityLab’s Linda Poon has the story: The Case for Axing Overdue Library Fines

—Andrew Small

Blunder Bus

Have you ever read a bus sign and had no idea when the bus would stop there or where it would go? Of all the challenges that riding the bus can present to riders, few seem as easy to correct as abysmal signage, but bad signs are pervasive in public transit. City bus systems often get the least amount of aesthetic and infrastructural attention from their municipal overseers, making it difficult for riders to find their way around and discouraging bus ridership.



CityLab’s Laura Bliss looks at some of the worst bus signage fails and how to make them better. See, for example, the bus sign above from Paris, with clearly labeled wait times! Read her story: Very Bad Bus Signs and How to Make Them Better

