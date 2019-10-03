CityLab Daily: When the Bus Takes the Street Back

Dedicated to the proposition: Cars are “all but banned” from 14th Street in Manhattan starting this morning. ( New York Times ) The major crosstown street that previously saw 21,000 vehicles a day will now only allow drivers to make deliveries and pick up or drop off passengers for about a block or two before they have to turn off the street. The new plan makes way for dedicated bike and bus-only lanes on a street that had the slowest bus speeds in the nation. In recent years, other U.S. cities from Seattle to Indianapolis to Boston have begun to try out different forms of dedicated bus lanes to fend off the transit death spiral that lagging bus ridership could spur. Last month, Washington, D.C. made its pilot bus-only lanes into a permanent road feature . To see how fast buses move when there are no cars in the way, check out this mesmerizing GIF from Metro Los Angeles .

—Andrew Small

The Home of California’s Dirtiest Air Braces for Trump’s Smog War As the EPA threatens to pull the state’s highway funding over air quality, Central Valley residents fear the dispute could render their region even more polluted. Laura Bliss

Mapping Scotland’s Grim History of Witch-Hunting A new interactive map project from Edinburgh University charts the bloody wave of persecution directed at women accused of witchcraft in Scotland. Feargus O'Sullivan

In Stockton, Early Clues Emerge About Impact of Guaranteed Income A universal basic income experiment in Stockton, California, is nearly halfway over. How has $500 a month affected the lives of 125 random residents? Sarah Holder

The Problem With ‘Cool Pavements’: They Make People Hot A tool to help solve the problem of urban heat islands could have an unwelcome side effect, new research in L.A. finds. Sam Bloch

What We’re Reading

