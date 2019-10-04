CityLab Daily: The Problem With ‘Cool Pavements’

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.
***
Mirror, mirror on the road: Covering blacktop with white paint to beat the heat makes intuitive sense: Dark surfaces absorb heat from sunlight, while lighter colors reflect more of that light. With plenty of asphalt to go around, Los Angeles is deploying white paint known as “cool pavement” with zeal to combat the urban heat island effect. But there’s a little problem with painting the street white: It may be reflecting heat back onto people.
The revelation comes from new research at UCLA that found the reflective surfaces could actually make pedestrians feel 7 degrees hotter on a typical L.A. summer day. The results, provided exclusively to CityLab in advance of their publication, are the first known real-world, empirical assessments of how cool pavements affect the human body. But they likely won’t be the last assessment. The finding hasn’t deterred L.A. from continuing the program, and there is lots more to study, from the benefits of painted roofs rather than roads, to how new trees might mitigate the pavement’s warming effect. On CityLab: The Problem With ‘Cool Pavements’: They Make People Hot
Can better parks fight climate change? (Curbed)
Trump has been obsessed with alligator moats for 35 years (New York)
How Medellín, Colombia, reinvented itself for a sustainable future (Retro Report)
Why are cities filled with metal men on horseback? (JSTOR Daily)
People tell their stories about getting hit by cars (New York Times)
Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.
If you see how cars, streetcars, bikes, and pedestrians use this Swiss street, you can better understand what’s wrong with so many other urban thoroughfares.
This year-long journey across the U.S. keeps you at consistent high temperatures.
The Great Housing Reset has led to more than one-third of single-family homes being rentals, with a significant share controlled by large corporations.
A universal basic income experiment in Stockton, California, is nearly halfway over. How has $500 a month affected the lives of 125 residents?
A Marin County lawsuit has conservatives and housing advocates preparing to face off over the constitutionality of a powerful affordable housing tool.