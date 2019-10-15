CityLab Daily: The New Geography of American Immigration

Immigration status: As CityLab Daily reported a few weeks ago , growth in U.S. immigration was at its slowest pace in a decade last year. But when you dig into the details, it hasn’t shifted in quite the ways you might expect. Trump-voting states and metro areas have seen the largest gains in immigration, while the largest declines occurred in states that voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016, according to an analysis from William Frey of the Brookings Institution. Many urban areas are also defying expectations: Metro areas in the South and the Rust Belt saw the biggest gains in their immigration population, while large metros on the Acela corridor, as well as San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Chicago saw considerable declines. The demographics of foreign-born newcomers are changing, too. Richard Florida has the details on CityLab: The New Geography of American Immigration

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here .

—Andrew Small

More on CityLab

What’s Behind the Barcelona Protests? The sentencing of Catalan independence movement leaders triggered a day of demonstrations in the capital of Catalonia—and more unrest may be coming. Feargus O'Sullivan

A Micromobility Experiment in Pittsburgh Aims to Get People Out of Their Cars The Pittsburgh Micromobility Collective will create all-in-one mobility hubs near transit stops, to compete with Uber and Lyft and help commuters go car-free. Laura Bliss

What Uber Did In his new book on the “Battle for Uber,” Mike Isaac chronicles the ruthless rise of the ride-hailing company and its founding CEO, Travis Kalanick. Andrew Small

Where the Presidential Candidates’ Public Housing Plans Go Wrong After years of investment in creating affordable housing, the U.S. still doesn’t have adequate supply. Presidential candidates’ plans must address reasons why. Alicia Glen

The Millennial Urban Lifestyle Is About to Get More Expensive As WeWork crashes and Uber bleeds cash, the consumer-tech gold rush may be coming to an end. Derek Thompson

Finding Los Angeles

When Glen Creason first took on the job of becoming the map librarian at the Los Angeles Public Library, he was a real maps novice. As he attended cartographic society conventions and studied up on all things map-nerd, he struggled to feel worthy of his title. But then Creason encountered a map by Joseph Jacinto Mora that encompassed the city’s past, from colonial times to its 1942 date of publishing. “He opened my eyes to the wonder that a map can hold,” Creason writes.

While the map tackles a grand history and is a product of its age, its message is “unusually inclusive,” Creason explains. “The sheer volume of characters it celebrates seems to stress the large number of people it took to build the big city out of a dusty little pueblo.” Read the latest in entry in our The Maps That Make Us series: The Amazing Pictorial Map That Captured the Soul of Los Angeles

What We’re Reading

What St. Louis tells us about America (New York Times)

The garbage barge that helped fuel a movement (Retro Report)

What New Orleans can teach other cities about reducing homelessness (Stateline)

Uber says its ride-hailing app has zero “drivers” (Washington Post)

Houston’s plan to remake highways once again targets communities of color (Texas Tribune)

Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.