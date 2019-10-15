CityLab Daily: The New Geography of American Immigration

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter.
Immigration status: As CityLab Daily reported a few weeks ago, growth in U.S. immigration was at its slowest pace in a decade last year. But when you dig into the details, it hasn’t shifted in quite the ways you might expect. Trump-voting states and metro areas have seen the largest gains in immigration, while the largest declines occurred in states that voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016, according to an analysis from William Frey of the Brookings Institution.
Many urban areas are also defying expectations: Metro areas in the South and the Rust Belt saw the biggest gains in their immigration population, while large metros on the Acela corridor, as well as San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Chicago saw considerable declines. The demographics of foreign-born newcomers are changing, too. Richard Florida has the details on CityLab: The New Geography of American Immigration
When Glen Creason first took on the job of becoming the map librarian at the Los Angeles Public Library, he was a real maps novice. As he attended cartographic society conventions and studied up on all things map-nerd, he struggled to feel worthy of his title. But then Creason encountered a map by Joseph Jacinto Mora that encompassed the city’s past, from colonial times to its 1942 date of publishing. “He opened my eyes to the wonder that a map can hold,” Creason writes.
While the map tackles a grand history and is a product of its age, its message is “unusually inclusive,” Creason explains. “The sheer volume of characters it celebrates seems to stress the large number of people it took to build the big city out of a dusty little pueblo.” Read the latest in entry in our The Maps That Make Us series: The Amazing Pictorial Map That Captured the Soul of Los Angeles
What St. Louis tells us about America (New York Times)
The garbage barge that helped fuel a movement (Retro Report)
What New Orleans can teach other cities about reducing homelessness (Stateline)
Uber says its ride-hailing app has zero “drivers” (Washington Post)
Houston’s plan to remake highways once again targets communities of color (Texas Tribune)
The foreign-born population has declined in U.S. states that voted Democratic in 2016, and increased in states and metros that voted for Trump.
As WeWork crashes and Uber bleeds cash, the consumer-tech gold rush may be coming to an end.
The Pittsburgh Micromobility Collective will create all-in-one mobility hubs near transit stops, to compete with Uber and Lyft and help commuters go car-free.
After years of investment in creating affordable housing, the U.S. still doesn’t have adequate supply. Presidential candidates’ plans must address reasons why.
In his new book on the “Battle for Uber,” Mike Isaac chronicles the ruthless rise of the ride-hailing company and its founding CEO, Travis Kalanick.