CityLab Daily: Imagining New York Without WeWork

The big app fell: Not long ago, the coworking company WeWork looked like it was going to take over the world, or at the least the Big Apple. In 2018, WeWork became the largest office tenant in New York City, and today, it holds some 8.9 million square feet of the city’s office space. But after a stalled-out IPO and CEO Adam Neumann’s ouster, the company’s sudden decline has observers wondering: What will happen to New York’s real estate markets if WeWork goes under?

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here .

The short answer is nothing immediately dramatic, because at its core WeWork is “more an overly ambitious property-management company than a disruptive tech startup,” CityLab’s Kriston Capps and Sarah Holder write. “But the company’s fate could shake up how flexible office space is designed, leased, and occupied, in New York City and beyond.” On CityLab: What WeWork’s Demise Could Do to New York City Real Estate

—Andrew Small

More on CityLab

When Climate Activists Target Public Transit The climate protest movement Extinction Rebellion is facing a backlash after disrupting commuters on the London Underground. Feargus O'Sullivan

Why Asking for Bike Lanes Isn’t Smart In the 1930s, big auto dreamed up freeways and demanded massive car infrastructure. Micromobility needs its own Futurama—one where cars are marginalized. Terenig Topjian

When Resilience Starts With the City’s Most Vulnerable Youth A violence-prevention initiative in Tallahassee is also training low-income youth for jobs that contribute to the city’s climate adaptation plan. Linda Poon

It’s Not Just Steven Reed: Black Mayors Are Winning the South Can Steven Reed, the first black mayor in Montgomery, Alabama, reconcile the city's civil rights legacy and racial justice needs with its Confederate past? Brentin Mock

What We’re Reading

What Elijah Cummings meant to Baltimore (New Yorker)

New York lawmakers vote to close Rikers Island jail complex (NPR)

Facing unbearable heat, Qatar has begun to air-condition the outdoors (Washington Post)

Affordable housing is disappearing. So cities are designating parking to sleep in. (Vox)

They chose rural Madera County to get away from the city. Now, the city is coming to them. (The Fresno Bee)

Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.