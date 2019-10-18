CityLab Daily: Imagining New York Without WeWork

  1. Andrew Small

Also: When climate activists target public transit, and why asking for bike lanes isn’t smart.

***

What We’re Following

The big app fell: Not long ago, the coworking company WeWork looked like it was going to take over the world, or at the least the Big Apple. In 2018, WeWork became the largest office tenant in New York City, and today, it holds some 8.9 million square feet of the city’s office space. But after a stalled-out IPO and CEO Adam Neumann’s ouster, the company’s sudden decline has observers wondering: What will happen to New York’s real estate markets if WeWork goes under?

The short answer is nothing immediately dramatic, because at its core WeWork is “more an overly ambitious property-management company than a disruptive tech startup,” CityLab’s Kriston Capps and Sarah Holder write. “But the company’s fate could shake up how flexible office space is designed, leased, and occupied, in New York City and beyond.” On CityLab: What WeWork’s Demise Could Do to New York City Real Estate

Andrew Small

More on CityLab

When Climate Activists Target Public Transit

The climate protest movement Extinction Rebellion is facing a backlash after disrupting commuters on the London Underground.

Feargus O'Sullivan

Why Asking for Bike Lanes Isn’t Smart

In the 1930s, big auto dreamed up freeways and demanded massive car infrastructure. Micromobility needs its own Futurama—one where cars are marginalized.

Terenig Topjian

When Resilience Starts With the City’s Most Vulnerable Youth

A violence-prevention initiative in Tallahassee is also training low-income youth for jobs that contribute to the city’s climate adaptation plan.

Linda Poon

It’s Not Just Steven Reed: Black Mayors Are Winning the South

Can Steven Reed, the first black mayor in Montgomery, Alabama, reconcile the city's civil rights legacy and racial justice needs with its Confederate past?

Brentin Mock

What We’re Reading

What Elijah Cummings meant to Baltimore (New Yorker)

New York lawmakers vote to close Rikers Island jail complex (NPR)

Facing unbearable heat, Qatar has begun to air-condition the outdoors (Washington Post)

Affordable housing is disappearing. So cities are designating parking to sleep in. (Vox)

They chose rural Madera County to get away from the city. Now, the city is coming to them. (The Fresno Bee)

Most Popular

  1. a photo of a WeWork office building
    Life

    What WeWork’s Demise Could Do to NYC Real Estate

    The troubled coworking company is the largest office tenant in New York City. What happens to the city’s commercial real estate market if it goes under?

    1. Sarah Holder
    2. Kriston Capps
  2. Bicycle riders on a package-blocked bicycle lane
    Perspective

    Why Do Micromobility Advocates Have Tiny-Demand Syndrome?

    In the 1930s big auto dreamed up freeways and demanded massive car infrastructure. Micromobility needs its own Futurama—one where cars are marginalized.

    1. Terenig Topjian
  3. A photo of an abandoned building in Providence, Rhode Island.
    Perspective

    There's No Such Thing as a Dangerous Neighborhood

    Most serious urban violence is concentrated among less than 1 percent of a city’s population. So why are we still criminalizing whole areas?

    1. Stephen Lurie
  4. a photo of cyclists riding beside a streetcar in the Mid Market neighborhood in San Francisco, California.
    Transportation

    San Francisco’s Busiest Street Is Going Car-Free

    A just-approved plan will redesign Market Street to favor bikes, pedestrians, and public transit vehicles. But the vote to ban private cars didn’t happen overnight.

    1. Laura Bliss
  5. a photo of a NYC bus
    Transportation

    Why the Bus Got So Bad, and How to Save It

    TransitCenter’s Steven Higashide has created a how-to guide to help city leaders and public transportation advocates save struggling bus systems.

    1. John Surico
