CityLab Daily: Imagining New York Without WeWork

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.
***
The big app fell: Not long ago, the coworking company WeWork looked like it was going to take over the world, or at the least the Big Apple. In 2018, WeWork became the largest office tenant in New York City, and today, it holds some 8.9 million square feet of the city’s office space. But after a stalled-out IPO and CEO Adam Neumann’s ouster, the company’s sudden decline has observers wondering: What will happen to New York’s real estate markets if WeWork goes under?
The short answer is nothing immediately dramatic, because at its core WeWork is “more an overly ambitious property-management company than a disruptive tech startup,” CityLab’s Kriston Capps and Sarah Holder write. “But the company’s fate could shake up how flexible office space is designed, leased, and occupied, in New York City and beyond.” On CityLab: What WeWork’s Demise Could Do to New York City Real Estate
What Elijah Cummings meant to Baltimore (New Yorker)
New York lawmakers vote to close Rikers Island jail complex (NPR)
Facing unbearable heat, Qatar has begun to air-condition the outdoors (Washington Post)
Affordable housing is disappearing. So cities are designating parking to sleep in. (Vox)
They chose rural Madera County to get away from the city. Now, the city is coming to them. (The Fresno Bee)
Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.
The troubled coworking company is the largest office tenant in New York City. What happens to the city’s commercial real estate market if it goes under?
In the 1930s big auto dreamed up freeways and demanded massive car infrastructure. Micromobility needs its own Futurama—one where cars are marginalized.
Most serious urban violence is concentrated among less than 1 percent of a city’s population. So why are we still criminalizing whole areas?
A just-approved plan will redesign Market Street to favor bikes, pedestrians, and public transit vehicles. But the vote to ban private cars didn’t happen overnight.
TransitCenter’s Steven Higashide has created a how-to guide to help city leaders and public transportation advocates save struggling bus systems.