CityLab Daily: The 2020 Candidates Take on Redlining

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
In the red: As presidential candidates pitch national housing policies, several include proposals to reverse the damage done by redlining, the system in which government and financial market forces conspired to keep black people trapped in segregated and under-invested neighborhoods. Plans from Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, and Pete Buttigieg would target help to homebuyers in neighborhoods once marked as “hazardous” in federal risk maps that still shape the racial wealth gap today.
But a new report from the Brookings Institution finds that those place-based policies may not address racial injustice the way the candidates intend, because many neighborhoods that were redlined in the 1930s no longer have the same racial make-up. CityLab’s Brentin Mock and Kriston Capps look at how each of the candidates’ plans would work and whether a more precise policy is possible. Read their story: Inside 2020 Candidates’ Plans to Address Redlining
Charlotte Perriand spent much of her career in the shadow of famous men. But an exhibit at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris flips the script on Perriand’s life, using art by the likes of Calder, Miró, and Picasso as a backdrop for 200 creations by the pioneering French designer and architect to mark the 20th anniversary of her death. Throughout her long life, Perriand’s work, designing everything from chairs and bookcases to dorms and kitchens, was preoccupied with the question: How do we make the space we have work for us? On CityLab: How Charlotte Perriand Defined Modern Design
Companies reach tentative settlement with Ohio counties in landmark opioid crisis trial (NPR)
America’s small cities are being overrun by tourists (Bloomberg)
Travel has never been “authentic” (Vox)
As homelessness surges in California, so does a backlash (New York Times)
How Latinos revived a once dying Pennsylvania town (Boston Globe)
