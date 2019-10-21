CityLab Daily: The 2020 Candidates Take on Redlining

  1. Andrew Small

Also: The planning czar who tried and failed to integrate the suburbs, and a horrifying glimpse into your future transit commute.

What We’re Following

In the red: As presidential candidates pitch national housing policies, several include proposals to reverse the damage done by redlining, the system in which government and financial market forces conspired to keep black people trapped in segregated and under-invested neighborhoods. Plans from Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, and Pete Buttigieg would target help to homebuyers in neighborhoods once marked as “hazardous” in federal risk maps that still shape the racial wealth gap today.

But a new report from the Brookings Institution finds that those place-based policies may not address racial injustice the way the candidates intend, because many neighborhoods that were redlined in the 1930s no longer have the same racial make-up. CityLab’s Brentin Mock and Kriston Capps look at how each of the candidates’ plans would work and whether a more precise policy is possible. Read their story: Inside 2020 Candidates’ Plans to Address Redlining

Andrew Small

More on CityLab

A Polarized City, Mirrored in Its Diaspora

Hong Kong’s protests have pitted relatives and friends against one another, including those who no longer live in the city.

Benjamin Haas

The Planning Czar Who Tried, and Failed, to Integrate the Suburbs

Ed Logue was a powerful agent of urban renewal in New Haven, Boston, and New York City. But his plan to build low-income housing in suburbia came to nought.

Lizabeth Cohen

A Horrifying Glimpse Into Your Dystopian Future Transit Commute

A comic artist’s take on what the future of transportation might really feel like.

Josh Kramer

Why Do Instagram Playgrounds Keep Calling Themselves Museums?

The bustling industry of immersive, Instagram-friendly experiences has put a new spin on the word museum.

Karen Loew

Shadow of a Doubt

Charlotte Perriand on the B306 chaise longue (1928-29), designed by Le Corbusier, Pierre Jeanneret, and Perriand. © F.L.C. / ADAGP, Paris 2019 © ADAGP, Paris 2019 © AChP

Charlotte Perriand spent much of her career in the shadow of famous men. But an exhibit at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris flips the script on Perriand’s life, using art by the likes of Calder, Miró, and Picasso as a backdrop for 200 creations by the pioneering French designer and architect to mark the 20th anniversary of her death. Throughout her long life, Perriand’s work, designing everything from chairs and bookcases to dorms and kitchens, was preoccupied with the question: How do we make the space we have work for us? On CityLab: How Charlotte Perriand Defined Modern Design

What We’re Reading

Companies reach tentative settlement with Ohio counties in landmark opioid crisis trial (NPR)

America’s small cities are being overrun by tourists (Bloomberg)

Travel has never been “authentic” (Vox)

As homelessness surges in California, so does a backlash (New York Times)

How Latinos revived a once dying Pennsylvania town (Boston Globe)

Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.

About the Author

Most Popular

  1. A cyclist rides on the bike lane in the Mid Market neighborhood during Bike to Work Day in San Francisco,
    Perspective

    Why We Need to Dream Bigger Than Bike Lanes

    In the 1930s big auto dreamed up freeways and demanded massive car infrastructure. Micromobility needs its own Futurama—one where cars are marginalized.

    1. Terenig Topjian
  2. Life

    Why U.S. Tech Inventors Are So Highly Clustered

    New research finds that high-tech inventors are significantly more productive when they work in large clusters—but there are drawbacks.

    1. Richard Florida
  3. a photo of the Maryland Renaissance Festival
    Life

    The Utopian Vision That Explains Renaissance Fairs

    What’s behind the enduring popularity of all these medieval-themed living-history festivals?

    1. David Dudley
  4. A photo of a police officer in El Paso, Texas.
    Equity

    What New Research Says About Race and Police Shootings

    Two new studies have revived the long-running debate over how police respond to white criminal suspects versus African Americans.

    1. Brentin Mock
  5. Maps

    A Comprehensive Map of American Lynchings

    The practice wasn’t limited to the South, as this new visualization of racial violence in the Jim Crow era proves.

    1. Laura Bliss
Maps
Click Here
Newsletters
Click Here
Facebook
Click Here
×