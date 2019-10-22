CityLab Daily: An Attempt to Resegregate Little Rock, of All Places

Also: Why the ‘World Series’ isn’t a misnomer, and the utopian vision that explains Renaissance fairs.

Repeating history: Schools across the U.S. are resegregating. But it's particularly jarring to see that phenomenon playing out in Little Rock, Arkansas, which just 62 years ago was at the center of the fight over school integration.

Now, that battle is playing out in a debate over state and local control. In January 2015, Arkansas took over Little Rock’s public schools after several of them had “chronically underperformed.” As a deadline approaches to return control to the local school board, the state has proposed doing so only for some of the better-performing schools. All the “failing” schools, which all have high minority populations, would remain under state control, effectively dividing the district by race.

Residents argued the proposal amounted to codifying separate and unequal schools in the city. Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., the city’s first elected black mayor, submitted a compromise proposal. The fate of the schools remains uncertain. But “[w]hat is clear is that once again, the city of Little Rock has found itself in the middle of a national struggle over school segregation,” The Atlantic’s Adam Harris writes. On CityLab: An Attempt to Resegregate Little Rock, of All Places

The World Series Isn’t Global. But Baseball’s Talent Pool Is.

Back in 1900, just 4 percent of Major League Baseball players were born outside the U.S. Today the share is nearly 30 percent.

Richard Florida

Why New York City DAs Offer Art Class In Lieu of Court

Since a diversion program, Project Reset, started in Manhattan, district attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. says that prosecutions for low-level offenses have halved.

Rebecca Bellan

The Utopian Vision That Explains Renaissance Fairs

What’s behind the enduring popularity of all these medieval-themed living-history fairs?

David Dudley

Cities With More Black Residents Are More Likely to 'Police for Profit'

A study of California municipalities reveals that cities with larger black populations fine residents more, and are more likely to rely on fines for revenue.

Akheil Singla

WeWork boss Adam Neumann to walk away with $1.7 billion after SoftBank rescue deal (The Guardian)

Who is really leaving California and why does it matter? (Curbed)

In Syracuse, a road and reparations (Washington Post)

Robots aren’t taking warehouse employees’ jobs; they’re making their work harder (Vox)

Edward Norton’s new film takes on the legacy of notorious planner Robert Moses (Slate)

