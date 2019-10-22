CityLab Daily: An Attempt to Resegregate Little Rock, of All Places

Andrew Small
Repeating history: Schools across the U.S. are resegregating. But it's particularly jarring to see that phenomenon playing out in Little Rock, Arkansas, which just 62 years ago was at the center of the fight over school integration.
Now, that battle is playing out in a debate over state and local control. In January 2015, Arkansas took over Little Rock’s public schools after several of them had “chronically underperformed.” As a deadline approaches to return control to the local school board, the state has proposed doing so only for some of the better-performing schools. All the “failing” schools, which all have high minority populations, would remain under state control, effectively dividing the district by race.
Residents argued the proposal amounted to codifying separate and unequal schools in the city. Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., the city’s first elected black mayor, submitted a compromise proposal. The fate of the schools remains uncertain. But “[w]hat is clear is that once again, the city of Little Rock has found itself in the middle of a national struggle over school segregation,” The Atlantic’s Adam Harris writes. On CityLab: An Attempt to Resegregate Little Rock, of All Places
