CityLab Daily: Beto O’Rourke Is Serious on Environmental Justice

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.
***
Rainy day fund: Many of the Democratic presidential candidates have incorporated the idea of environmental justice into their climate plans. For Beto O’Rourke, an emphasis on racial justice in his climate policy is deeply tied to his home state, where Hurricane Harvey and other recent storms have ravaged black and Latino Texas communities.
In an interview with CityLab’s Brentin Mock airing on television next week as part of an upcoming Weather Channel special, O’Rourke frequently invoked “frontline communities” as central to his climate change plan. “One of the best predictors right now of your proximity to a polluter or to the consequences of climate change is your race in America, is your income in America. Those are the communities that are literally on the front lines,” O’Rourke told Mock. On CityLab: Beto O’Rourke’s Climate Plan Banks on Justice and Reparations
Today and tomorrow, much of Team CityLab is gathered at CityLab DC, a convening of hundreds of city leaders, including dozens of mayors, from around the world. This is the 7th annual gathering of the event organized by the Aspen Institute, The Atlantic, and Bloomberg Philanthropies.
Meeting in Washington in the lead-up to the 2020 election, CityLab DC is taking on a central question: Who has the power to change cities? You can watch the event live online here.
Are the suburbs turning Democratic? (New York Times)
Colorful street plazas set to transform ten cities (Curbed)
Why are parking lots so tricky for self-driving cars? (Wired)
In Texas, home sellers must now disclose more about flood risk (NPR)
Affordable housing was once a staple of downtown life in Minneapolis and St. Paul. Here’s what happened (Star Tribune)
Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.
Viennese lawmaker Maria Vassilakou explains why the Austrian capital ranks so high on quality-of-life rankings, despite its rapidly growing population.
Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Asphalt Art Initiative wants to bring a boost of color to the streets of America’s small and mid-size cities.
Will the center for unsheltered families that Amazon is building in a corporate property help counter criticism that the company fuels the city’s homelessness?
If you want to understand how meritocracy acts as a cover for inequality, look no further than our broken understanding of gratuity.
A new exhibit from the San Francisco Planning and Urban Research Association showcases the simple visualizations of complex ideas that have changed how we live.