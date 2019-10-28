CityLab Daily: Beto O’Rourke Is Serious on Environmental Justice

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Rainy day fund: Many of the Democratic presidential candidates have incorporated the idea of environmental justice into their climate plans. For Beto O’Rourke, an emphasis on racial justice in his climate policy is deeply tied to his home state, where Hurricane Harvey and other recent storms have ravaged black and Latino Texas communities.

In an interview with CityLab’s Brentin Mock airing on television next week as part of an upcoming Weather Channel special, O’Rourke frequently invoked “frontline communities” as central to his climate change plan. “One of the best predictors right now of your proximity to a polluter or to the consequences of climate change is your race in America, is your income in America. Those are the communities that are literally on the front lines,” O’Rourke told Mock. On CityLab: Beto O’Rourke’s Climate Plan Banks on Justice and Reparations