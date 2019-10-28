CityLab Daily: Beto O’Rourke Is Serious on Environmental Justice

  1. Andrew Small

Also: Watch the CityLab DC event livestream, and why Chile’s massive protests started with a subway fare hike.

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Rainy day fund: Many of the Democratic presidential candidates have incorporated the idea of environmental justice into their climate plans. For Beto O’Rourke, an emphasis on racial justice in his climate policy is deeply tied to his home state, where Hurricane Harvey and other recent storms have ravaged black and Latino Texas communities.

In an interview with CityLab’s Brentin Mock airing on television next week as part of an upcoming Weather Channel special, O’Rourke frequently invoked “frontline communities” as central to his climate change plan. “One of the best predictors right now of your proximity to a polluter or to the consequences of climate change is your race in America, is your income in America. Those are the communities that are literally on the front lines,” O’Rourke told Mock. On CityLab: Beto O’Rourke’s Climate Plan Banks on Justice and Reparations

Andrew Small

More on CityLab

Why Chile’s Massive Protests Started With a Subway Fare Hike

An estimated 1.2 million people gathered in Santiago Friday, in what has been called the largest protest in the nation's history. It all began with the Metro.

Juan Pablo Garnham and Nicolás Alonso

The American System of Tipping Makes No Sense

If you want to understand how meritocracy acts as a cover for inequality, look no further than our broken understanding of gratuity.

Derek Thompson

Why We Can't Fix Affordable Housing: It Isn’t From Lack of Trying

Despite years of investment in developing it, the U.S. still lacks enough affordable public housing. Presidential candidates’ plans must address reasons why.

Alicia Glen

What D.C.’s Go-Go Showdown Reveals About Gentrification

A neighborhood debate over music swiftly became something bigger, and louder: a cry for self-determination from a community that is struggling to be heard.

Tanvi Misra

CityLab DC

Today and tomorrow, much of Team CityLab is gathered at CityLab DC, a convening of hundreds of city leaders, including dozens of mayors, from around the world. This is the 7th annual gathering of the event organized by the Aspen Institute, The Atlantic, and Bloomberg Philanthropies.

Meeting in Washington in the lead-up to the 2020 election, CityLab DC is taking on a central question: Who has the power to change cities? You can watch the event live online here.

What We’re Reading

Are the suburbs turning Democratic? (New York Times)

Colorful street plazas set to transform ten cities (Curbed)

Why are parking lots so tricky for self-driving cars? (Wired)

In Texas, home sellers must now disclose more about flood risk (NPR)

Affordable housing was once a staple of downtown life in Minneapolis and St. Paul. Here’s what happened (Star Tribune)

Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.

About the Author

Most Popular

  1. a street scene from Vienna, Austria
    Equity

    Secrets of the World’s Most Livable City

    Viennese lawmaker Maria Vassilakou explains why the Austrian capital ranks so high on quality-of-life rankings, despite its rapidly growing population.

    1. David Dudley
  2. Transportation

    Want Better Streets? Just Add Paint.

    Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Asphalt Art Initiative wants to bring a boost of color to the streets of America’s small and mid-size cities.

    1. Andrew Small
  3. Equity

    Amazon Is Building a Homeless Shelter in Seattle

    Will the center for unsheltered families that Amazon is building in a corporate property help counter criticism that the company fuels the city’s homelessness?

    1. Hallie Golden
  4. Life

    The American System of Tipping Makes No Sense

    If you want to understand how meritocracy acts as a cover for inequality, look no further than our broken understanding of gratuity.

    1. Derek Thompson
  5. Charts

    The Evolution of Urban Planning in 10 Diagrams

    A new exhibit from the San Francisco Planning and Urban Research Association showcases the simple visualizations of complex ideas that have changed how we live.

    1. Emily Badger
Maps
Click Here
Newsletters
Click Here
Facebook
Click Here
×