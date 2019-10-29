CityLab Daily: How Did Vienna Get So Livable?

Andrew Small
Ode to joy: If there’s one thing you might know about Vienna, Austria, beyond classical music, it’s that the city of nearly two million people perennially tops the livability rankings of cities around the globe. At this year’s CityLab DC conference, Maria Vassilakou, the city’s former deputy mayor, led her comments with that familiar ode to her city’s quality of life. “A livable city is a city where people live because they want to, not because they have to,” Vassilakou said.
But building a “livable” city means flexing your municipal muscles. In her presentation, Vassilakou described how efforts to build social housing, fund public transit, and pedestrianize streets were key to making the “already-storybook-like” capital even more idyllic. CityLab’s David Dudley has the notes from Vassilakou’s livability greatest hits show. On CityLab: How Did Vienna Get So Livable?
Here’s why Halloween is the deadliest day of the year for child pedestrians (Washington Post)
A taco truck served lunch to ICE workers, prompting a backlash (New York Times)
Why Salt Lake County mayor Jenny Wilson used only mass transit for a week (KSL)
How climate change creates a “new abnormal” for the real estate market (Curbed)
The superblock revolution is making cities cleaner and safer (Bloomberg)
