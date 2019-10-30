CityLab Daily: Dave Grohl Has a Pro-Rock Urban Policy Agenda

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.
***
Smells like teen spirit: Plenty of towns want to be the next big music city. If Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl had to give city leaders policy advice for how to make that happen, it would be this: Look to the kids and make all-ages venues possible.
“There weren't too many all-ages venues, so we had to make them or find them,” Grohl said of his upbringing outside Washington, D.C., during an interview with The Atlantic’s editor in chief, Jeffrey Goldberg. Speaking at CityLab DC, he recalled the live shows he attended growing up as pivotal to his development. Whether it was grunge in Seattle or punk and go-go in D.C., Grohl said a tight-knit community of musicians can inspire young people to try something creative. Read my write-up of Grohl’s interview on CityLab: Don’t Underestimate the Power of Your Local Music Scene
What does community mean to black Americans? (New York Times)
A DIY initiative addressing the lack of sidewalks in Seattle becomes a city pilot (Next City)
ICE is rushing to open for-profit detention centers right before California’s ban goes into effect (Mother Jones)
Michelle Obama on white flight in Chicago: “Y’all were running from us” (Washington Post)
Don’t lecture California about fires. Look at the state’s climate action. (Curbed)
Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.
Two new studies have revived the long-running debate over how police respond to white criminal suspects versus African Americans.
A new study finds strong similarities in how residents of U.S. cities and suburbs spend their time—with one, counterintuitive difference.
Just in time for Halloween: The last decade has seen a gruesome rise in nighttime traffic fatalities for walkers and bike riders, with no conclusive explanation.
From California to Maryland, local ordinances penalize trick-or-treating by teens, after 8 p.m., or even while wearing a mask.
Not all parents can—or want to—invest time and resources into ever-more-elaborate observances of this holiday. Should it matter?