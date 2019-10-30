CityLab Daily: Dave Grohl Has a Pro-Rock Urban Policy Agenda

  1. Andrew Small

Also: Uber’s beef with Los Angeles is bigger than data, and urban and suburban lifestyles are more similar than you think.

What We’re Following

Smells like teen spirit: Plenty of towns want to be the next big music city. If Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl had to give city leaders policy advice for how to make that happen, it would be this: Look to the kids and make all-ages venues possible.

“There weren't too many all-ages venues, so we had to make them or find them,” Grohl said of his upbringing outside Washington, D.C., during an interview with The Atlantic’s editor in chief, Jeffrey Goldberg. Speaking at CityLab DC, he recalled the live shows he attended growing up as pivotal to his development. Whether it was grunge in Seattle or punk and go-go in D.C., Grohl said a tight-knit community of musicians can inspire young people to try something creative. Read my write-up of Grohl’s interview on CityLab: Don’t Underestimate the Power of Your Local Music Scene

Andrew Small

More on CityLab

Uber’s Beef With L.A. Is Bigger Than Data

The ride-hailing giant is convinced that L.A.’s data-tracking tool is violating state privacy laws. But the stakes for its business go further.

Laura Bliss

Urban and Suburban Lifestyles Are More Similar Than You’d Think

A new study finds strong similarities in how residents of U.S. cities and suburbs spend their time—with one, counterintuitive difference.

Richard Florida

The Hidden Problem Behind Maternal Mortality

Washington, D.C.’s maternal mortality rate is twice the national average. But the problem isn’t lack of insurance. At least in part, it’s implicit bias.

Emma Coleman

Congress Could Give Cities an Official Role in International Politics

If the City and State Diplomacy Act becomes law, the Office of Subnational Diplomacy it creates would give cities a formal role in U.S. international diplomacy.

Chrystie Flournoy Swiney and Sheila Foster

What One Chicago Magazine Reveals About Gentrification

North is an expensively produced lifestyle magazine along the lines of Kinfolk or Monocle. Except it’s published by a Chicago real-estate developer.

Tanner Howard

What We’re Reading

What does community mean to black Americans? (New York Times)

A DIY initiative addressing the lack of sidewalks in Seattle becomes a city pilot (Next City)

ICE is rushing to open for-profit detention centers right before California’s ban goes into effect (Mother Jones)

Michelle Obama on white flight in Chicago: “Y’all were running from us” (Washington Post)

Don’t lecture California about fires. Look at the state’s climate action. (Curbed)

