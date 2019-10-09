MapLab: Life on Shaky Ground

A biweekly tour of the ever-expanding cartographic landscape.

This past Sunday morning, a short but strong earthquake gave the Bay Area a rude awakening. Measuring at a magnitude of 3.5, the tremor jiggled San Francisco's buildings and bookshelves for several seconds at 8:41 a.m. No damage was reported. But as the San Francisco Fire Department tweeted, the event was "a good reminder we live in Earthquake Country and #Preparedness is key." As in, pack those go-bags, make sure you've got bottled water, and know which table is your sturdiest cover.

But there are only so many ways that San Franciscans can get ready for liquefaction, a terrifying seismic-induced event for which huge swaths of the city are at risk. In liquefaction zones, during the violent shaking of an earthquake (generally with a magnitude of 5.5 or above), “saturated sand and silt take on the characteristics of a liquid,” according to the U.S. Geological Survey. What seemed like solid ground turns into something like gooey cake batter, and buildings and power lines give way in the wake. In April, the California Geological Survey (CGS) updated its Seismic Hazard Zone map, showing in stark relief which Bay Area communities are most prone to liquefaction and other quake-triggered phenomena, such as landslides. Many well-known SF neighborhoods are at risk, including the Marina, the Financial District, most of SOMA, Treasure Island, and Ocean Beach, as well as chunks of the Mission, the Castro, and the Haight. Virtually the entire shorefront of the East Bay—and two miles inland—is also at risk. Although most damage in major earthquakes tends to be caused by the earth’s shaking, the potential for destruction is amplified in these areas where the ground can literally turn to mush. And while there are steps that building owners can take to bolster their properties, including foundation retrofits, there are still countless properties around S.F. that don’t conform to the city’s basic seismic codes. Some of the most iconic photos from San Francisco’s 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake, which caused $6 billion in damage, resulted from liquefaction. And California seismologists surmise that the state is long overdue for its next “big one.” “We can expect history to repeat itself in the next big Bay Area earthquake,” writes the U.S. Geological Survey. Let’s hope we’re awake for it.