Navigator: Spooked

Last night, the Washington Nationals won the World Series for the first time in franchise history. And today it’s Halloween. That, plus another spooky incident, inspired the following scary story by CityLab’s Kriston Capps: “The World Series of the Damned,” or; “Welcome to the City That Never Was!!” Casey slammed down his empty pint glass and looked for the bartender. It wasn’t quite closing time at his neighborhood local, but it was later than he wanted to say. “What’ll I owe you, Chaz?” The bartender slipped him his bill, along with a nip of Jamo for good measure. The place was still packed. Everyone was celebrating tonight.

It was Halloween Eve and Casey’s baseball team, the Washington Nationals, had done the unthinkable. They’d won the World Series! Nobody believed this team could do it. And so soon after the Mystics won the finals. Casey was here for it. He slipped out of the bar and joined a chorus with total strangers. “N-A-T-S, Nats, Nats, Nats, woo!” Casey thought about heading down to Navy Yard where the city would be blasting go-go all night. But he thought better of it. Save it for the parade on Saturday. Maybe in the morning, he would stop by the breakfast-taco place, the one where Houston Astros fans watched the Series. Buy all of the migas with a grin and a Nats cap—that’d stick it to ‘em. All of a sudden, Casey noticed a creepy glow. Fog rolled in. The streetcar faded from view. A woman appeared, shimmering phantasmagorically on the sidewalk. She was gray—a gray lady. “In the Nation’s Capital, a Fan Base Rises,” the Gray Lady said, addressing no one in particular. Casey stepped back. He couldn’t make out her features. She was spooky. Was she wearing a Mets cap? That couldn’t be right. Not tonight of all nights, Casey thought. “The Mets haven’t won since like the ‘80s,” Casey said to himself. “Restaurants in D.C. Are Moving Into Residential Neighborhoods,” she said, aloofly. “Cozy neighborhoods with names like K Street and the Capitol are popping up everywhere, and these places have restaurants.”

