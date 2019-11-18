CityLab Daily: How Go-Go Became Gentrification's Kryptonite

  1. Andrew Small

Also: Holland aims to bring back its starry nights, and why is California approving so many new oil wells?

What We’re Following

Power on: The showdown over go-go music and gentrification in D.C. is now local legend. In April, a resident tried to stop a neighboring store's longstanding practice of blasting go-go music, the city’s native blend of funk. Thousands of people flooded the streets to turn the music back on, using the hashtag #DontMuteDC as a statement that black people would not be erased from Chocolate City.

That was one event that helped activists to see the music genre’s political potential. They also used the music-led movement in protests to protect a hospital and a high school that historically served D.C.’s black communities. As the D.C. Council moves to recognize go-go as the official music of the city, CityLab’s Brentin Mock documents how go-go is becoming a power source for a modern movement: Go-Go Is the Sound of Anti-Gentrification in D.C.

Andrew Small

More on CityLab

Why Is California Approving So Many New Oil Wells?

Drilling and fracking permits are up since Governor Newsom took office. But it’s not totally clear why.

Sarah Holder and David Montgomery

Holland Aims to Bring Back Its Starry Nights

Campaigners want government agencies and companies to turn off the lights so citizens can rediscover the beauty of darkness.

Sophie Knight

What Early-Career Income Volatility Means for Your Middle-Aged Brain

A long-term study of people in four cities finds that income volatility in one’s 20s and 30s correlates with negative brain effects in middle age.

Rebecca Bellan

The Treasure Map That Led Me to the Bottom of the Sea

It wasn’t always easy being a black woman in my early days as an oceanographer. But a fictional pirate and a pioneering ocean explorer helped chart my course.

Dawn Wright

What We’re Reading

Undercover investigation reveals unequal treatment by Long Island real estate agents (Newsday)

Agency says climate change imperils at least 60 percent of U.S. superfund sites (Associated Press)

Michael Bloomberg says he was wrong about “stop and frisk” policy (CBS News)

John Oliver counts the reasons to participate in the 2020 Census (Slate)

230 years and zero presidents: Why mayors haven’t jumped straight to the White House (New York Times)

Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.

About the Author

Most Popular

  1. Maps

    The Three Personalities of America, Mapped

    People in different regions of the U.S. have measurably different psychological profiles.

    1. Olga Khazan
  2. A photo of a police officer in El Paso, Texas.
    Equity

    What New Research Says About Race and Police Shootings

    Two new studies have revived the long-running debate over how police respond to white criminal suspects versus African Americans.

    1. Brentin Mock
  3. audience members at venue
    Life

    What Early-Career Income Volatility Means for Your Middle-Aged Brain

    A long-term study of people in four cities finds that income volatility in one’s 20s and 30s correlates with negative brain effects in middle age.

    1. Rebecca Bellan
  4. Drilling Wells in Los Angeles
    Environment

    Why Is California Approving So Many New Oil Wells?

    Drilling and fracking permits are up since Governor Newsom took office. But it’s not totally clear why.

    1. Sarah Holder
    2. David Montgomery
  5. Life

    Talent May Be Shifting Away From Superstar Cities

    According to a new analysis, places away from the coasts in the Sunbelt and West are pulling ahead when it comes to attracting talented workers.

    1. Richard Florida
Maps
Click Here
Newsletters
Click Here
Facebook
Click Here
×