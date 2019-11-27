CityLab Daily: The Lessons of Holiday Traffic Congestion

  1. Andrew Small

Also: Turkeys in your neighborhood? Get used to it.

***

What We’re Following

Talk turkey: Last week, leading up to the Democratic primary debate on MSNBC, a libertarian think tank ran an ad with all the hallmarks of a suburban scramble to Thanksgiving dinner—until the punchline: Instead of driving, the whole family rode scooters while hauling turkeys and pies to grandma’s house, triggered by the price of gas under the Green New Deal. In the commercial’s telling, this was a dystopian future. But couldn’t this be a future people actually want? This year, the overwhelming majority of the 55 million people traveling more than 50 miles for the holiday will be traveling by car, facing bumper-to-bumper traffic.

Most of us find it stressful, in addition to its toll on the environment. The annual holiday gridlock exposes America’s utter dependence on automobility like no other holiday—and the failure of the American imagination when it comes to other transportation choices.

Read my take on CityLab: The Lessons of Holiday Traffic Congestion

Andrew Small

More on CityLab

Turkeys in Your Neighborhood? Get Used to It.

Wild turkeys have made a remarkable comeback in the U.S. since the early 20th century, leading to more reports of them causing trouble in the neighborhood.

Linda Poon

Taxing Online Sales Won’t Save Cities From the Retail Apocalypse

The Supreme Court’s year-old Wayfair decision allows most U.S. states to collect sales tax from online shopping. Can cities expect a revenue bump?

Liz Farmer

This Thanksgiving, Give Thanks for Public Transit

“Hell is other people,” Sartre wrote, and public transit serves them up aplenty, but chance encounters with unfamiliar folk are the joy of cities. Be thankful.

Lev Kushner

How ‘Blade Runner’ and Sci-Fi Made Everything Dystopian

Science fiction, especially Blade Runner, has spawned so many dystopias that dystopia itself has become banal. We need a new utopianism that embraces the city.

Manu Saadia

What Thanksgiving Costs the Climate Where You Live

How much CO2 did it take to cook a turkey dinner in your state?

John Metcalfe

Most Popular

  1. Transportation

    Why Did America Give Up on Mass Transit? (Don't Blame Cars.)

    Streetcar, bus, and metro systems have been ignoring one lesson for 100 years: Service drives demand.

    1. Jonathan English
  2. photo: Pre-Thanksgiving traffic on the Long Island Expressway in 2018.
    Transportation

    The Lessons of Holiday Traffic Congestion

    The annual holiday gridlock reveals the failure of the American imagination when it comes to other transportation choices.

    1. Andrew Small
  3. Environment

    Why Aren't Cities Littered With Dead Pigeons?

    A wildlife expert and Smithsonian scientist help solve one of life's enduring urban mysteries.

    1. John Metcalfe
  4. photo: An Amazon shop opens in Paris in 2018.
    Environment

    Why Paris Wants to Tax Amazon Deliveries

    Mayor Anne Hidalgo wants the e-commerce company to pay for the carbon emissions and traffic congestion that online shopping generates in the French capital.

    1. Feargus O'Sullivan
  5. Life

    Talent May Be Shifting Away From Superstar Cities

    According to a new analysis, places away from the coasts in the Sunbelt and West are pulling ahead when it comes to attracting talented workers.

    1. Richard Florida
