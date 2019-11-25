CityLab Daily: Why White Households Pay Less in Utilities

In short, race matters. But housing policy also makes the problem worse, as federal subsidies don’t encourage much in the way of energy efficiency. CityLab’s Brentin Mock has the details: Neighborhoods With More People of Color Pay Higher Energy Bills

Utilities not included: It is well established that the lower a family’s income, the more of that family’s earnings will pay for utilities. But the effects of that cost burden go beyond class. According to a new study, residents of poor, mostly white neighborhoods are less energy cost-burdened than predominately minority neighborhoods of similar economic status.

—Andrew Small

More on CityLab

Why Not Sell Naming Rights to Transit Stations? D.C.’s Metro plans to raise extra revenue by having companies buy naming rights for public transit stations. But corporate “namewashing” may not be easy money. Kriston Capps

The Toll of Parenting on the American Woman’s Workweek Though they pick up more hours than ever, mothers’ proportion in the workforce has stalled, finds a new report from the Institute for Women's Policy Research. Sarah Holder

Bring on the Apocalypse: Cybertruck Is Ready Tesla's Elon Musk shatters expectations (and glass) with a bulletproof electric pickup that looks like it expects you to shoot at it. Maybe you will. Fred Scharmen

Cincinnati’s Bid to Make Renting More Affordable A bill introduced in the Ohio city would make it the first in the nation to require landlords to offer alternatives to cash security deposits. Emma Coleman

What We’re Reading

The suburban office park is making a comeback (New York Times)

Nearly half of Philadelphia train engineers have operated a train that killed someone on the tracks (Philadelphia Inquirer)

OK Boomer, who’s going to buy your 21 million homes? (Wall Street Journal)

Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg officially enters the race for president (NPR)

A worker flagged safety issues at a Hard Rock construction site in New Orleans. Two days after it collapsed, ICE arrested him. (Washington Post)

Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.