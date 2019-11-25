CityLab Daily: Why White Households Pay Less in Utilities

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
Utilities not included: It is well established that the lower a family’s income, the more of that family’s earnings will pay for utilities. But the effects of that cost burden go beyond class. According to a new study, residents of poor, mostly white neighborhoods are less energy cost-burdened than predominately minority neighborhoods of similar economic status.
In short, race matters. But housing policy also makes the problem worse, as federal subsidies don’t encourage much in the way of energy efficiency. CityLab’s Brentin Mock has the details: Neighborhoods With More People of Color Pay Higher Energy Bills
The suburban office park is making a comeback (New York Times)
Nearly half of Philadelphia train engineers have operated a train that killed someone on the tracks (Philadelphia Inquirer)
OK Boomer, who’s going to buy your 21 million homes? (Wall Street Journal)
Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg officially enters the race for president (NPR)
A worker flagged safety issues at a Hard Rock construction site in New Orleans. Two days after it collapsed, ICE arrested him. (Washington Post)
