CityLab Daily: What Happens When Venice Floods

Andrew Small
High water mark: With the highest waters in Venice in more than 50 years, Mayor Luigi Brugnaro says a Wednesday flood will leave a “permanent mark” on his historic Italian city. The water peaked at six feet, flooding the landmark St. Mark's Basilica for only the sixth time in its 1,200 year history. The flood has already resulted in two deaths.
Issuing a state of emergency for the city, Brugnaro blamed the effects of climate change for exacerbating the lagoon city’s seasonal high waters. What makes this round of destruction especially frustrating is that Venice’s massive flood defense system, a string of raisable barriers to block tidal surges, is almost complete. CityLab’s Feargus O’Sullivan has the story: Venice Faces ‘Apocalyptic’ Flooding
Seasonal acqua alta reached the highest level since 1966, leaving two dead and devastating damage. The city’s ambitious flood barrier isn’t ready yet.
In an excerpt from the new book The Future of Transportation, CityLab’s Laura Bliss adds up the “price of anarchy” when it comes to traffic navigation apps.
The good news: Transit ridership is booming in the French capital. But severe crowding now has authorities searching for short-term solutions.
An excerpt from Newcomers, a new book by Matthew L. Schuerman, documents the early history of the anti-gentrification and back-to-the-city movements.
“Mobility as a Service” boosters say that technology can nudge drivers to adopt transit and micromobility. But big mode shifts will take more than a cool app.