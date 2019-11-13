CityLab Daily: What Happens When Venice Floods

  1. Andrew Small

Also: The Paris Metro is full, and how Ronald Reagan halted the early anti-gentrification movement.

What We’re Following

High water mark: With the highest waters in Venice in more than 50 years, Mayor Luigi Brugnaro says a Wednesday flood will leave a “permanent mark” on his historic Italian city. The water peaked at six feet, flooding the landmark St. Mark's Basilica for only the sixth time in its 1,200 year history. The flood has already resulted in two deaths.

Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro wades in St. Mark’s Square during exceptionally high water levels. (Manuel Silvestri/Reuters)

Issuing a state of emergency for the city, Brugnaro blamed the effects of climate change for exacerbating the lagoon city’s seasonal high waters. What makes this round of destruction especially frustrating is that Venice’s massive flood defense system, a string of raisable barriers to block tidal surges, is almost complete. CityLab’s Feargus O’Sullivan has the story: Venice Faces ‘Apocalyptic’ Flooding

Andrew Small

More on CityLab

The Paris Metro Is Full

The good news: Transit ridership is booming in the French capital. But severe crowding now has authorities searching for short-term solutions.

Feargus O'Sullivan

How Ronald Reagan Halted the Early Anti-Gentrification Movement

An excerpt from Newcomers, a new book by Matthew L. Schuerman, documents the early history of the anti-gentrification and back-to-the-city movements.

Matthew L. Schuerman

Can These Efforts Stem the Violence Against Trans Women of Color?

Black trans women suffer particularly high rates of murder. Some city-based efforts are giving money and free rides to trans women of color.

Ananya Garg

There’s No App for Getting People Out of Their Cars

“Mobility as a Service” boosters say that technology can nudge drivers to adopt transit and micromobility. But big mode shifts will take more than a cool app.  

David Zipper

