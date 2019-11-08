CityLab Daily: Another Mayor for President?

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
Hold the door: Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, might just yet enter the 2020 presidential campaign. The New York Times reports that Bloomberg has dispatched staffers to gather signatures in Alabama for Friday’s early candidate filing deadline for its primary, signaling that the billionaire businessman could jump into the race.
If you want a clue on what Bloomberg might be thinking, Face the Nation’s Margaret Brennan asked Bloomberg at CityLab DC just last week whether he had completely closed the door on a presidential run after declaring he would not run last March. “I didn’t say that. It’s just X number of months later and nothing’s changed,” Bloomberg said.
He then elaborated on his dissatisfaction with the existing pool of Democratic candidates: “I have my reservations about the people running and the way they’re campaigning and the promises they’re making that they can’t fulfill and their unwillingness to really admit what is possible and what isn’t,” Bloomberg said. “This is not the way to run a railroad. This country is in real trouble. We need somebody to pull people together.” Brennan replied, “I’m hearing a maybe.”
