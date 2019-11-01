CityLab Daily: Who Wore It Best

Andrew Small
Ghost busters: Halloween is one of the year’s more creative opportunities to express your love (or hate) for city policy, and this year, some of the most popular selections involved contemporary trends in transportation: Plenty of people went as scooters and bus-only lanes, while the perennial subway maps or train line get-ups made the rounds.
For my vote, the best costumes got regionally specific to great effect, like the Pittsburgh sinkhole bus. Or the head-chopping “Sexy BART murder gate” that Sam Bertken and Kelly Akemi Groth of San Francisco dressed as, shown below. Groth tells CityLab that, later at a bar, “Some woman gave us $2 for fare.”
And it just wouldn’t be Halloween without a classic Jane Jacobs and Robert Moses couples costume. Katie Shaw Thompson and Parker Thompson, founding organizers of transportation advocacy nonprofit Elgin Bike Hub in Illinois, dressed this year as the urbanist rivals.
But what would you dress up as if you were an architect? A building, of course. That’s what happened as the Council on Tall Urban Buildings and Habitat celebrated its 50th anniversary in Chicago this week, with a skyscraper costume ball.
CityLab’s Amanda Kolson Hurley rounded up “who wore it better,” comparing each outfit with its real life counterpart. Check it out: A Costume Ball Where Architects Dress as Buildings
Finland’s most ambitious library has a lofty mission, says Helsinki’s Tommi Laitio: It’s a kind of monument to the Nordic model of civic engagement.
A new study finds evidence that Jane Jacobs was right about the dynamic and innovative qualities spurred by living in dense, urban neighborhoods.
Viennese lawmaker Maria Vassilakou explains why the Austrian capital ranks so high on quality-of-life rankings, despite its rapidly growing population.
The last decade has seen a gruesome rise in nighttime traffic fatalities for walkers and bike riders, with no conclusive explanation.
If you want to understand how meritocracy acts as a cover for inequality, look no further than our broken understanding of gratuity.