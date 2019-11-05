CityLab Daily: Election Watch

What We’re Following

Keeping tabs: It’s Election Day! Don’t worry, you didn’t oversleep: It’s not 2020 yet, but there are several local elections CityLab will be keeping an eye on. To name a few:

In Virginia, state delegate Danica Roem is up for re-election two years after winning her first term on a promise to fix a congested road. With those plans still in the design phase, Roem’s race shows how traffic is a risky campaign issue because “transportation projects, by definition, don’t move at the pace of every-two-year elections,” Emily Badger writes in the New York Times.

Seattle faces a city council election that’s become a proxy for voters’ feelings about Amazon, putting the “soul of Seattle” on the line. But the city’s Mayor Jenny Durkan is aligned with Amazon and Microsoft on another election issue: They oppose a Washington ballot initiative that would cut “car tab” fees on drivers, which help to fund the Sound Puget region’s transportation projects. (Crosscut)

San Franciscans will vote on a different initiative to fund transportation: A tax on Uber and Lyft. (San Francisco Examiner)

In South Bend, Indiana, the race to replace Mayor Pete Buttigieg comes to a vote.

Watch this space for more tomorrow on election results.