CityLab Daily: Election Watch

  1. Andrew Small

Also: The sum of all 2020 Census fears, and how airline deregulation contributed to America’s regional inequality.

What We’re Following

Keeping tabs: It’s Election Day! Don’t worry, you didn’t oversleep: It’s not 2020 yet, but there are several local elections CityLab will be keeping an eye on. To name a few:

Watch this space for more tomorrow on election results.

Correction: In yesterday’s edition, we misstated mayor Pete Buttigieg’s age. He is 37 years old.

Andrew Small

More on CityLab

How Airline Deregulation Fueled Regional Inequality in the U.S.

The concentration of airline service resulting from deregulation has tilted the economic playing field toward larger metropolitan areas.

Richard Florida

The Sum of All 2020 Census Fears

The 2020 count will be the first census to go online, and it faces many threats, from cyberattacks and scam artists to security fears and undercount risks.

Kriston Capps

Victorian London’s Wealth and Poverty, Mapped Block by Block

A new edition of Charles Booth’s famous 19th-century maps offers a chance to reflect on how London has changed—and how it hasn’t.

Feargus O'Sullivan

Voting in Local Elections Matters. This Is What Cities Can Do.

Cities need to work at encouraging voter turnout for local elections. Even small increases in participation can transform the political landscape.

Brooks Rainwater and Olivia Snarski

What We’re Reading

The Democrats’ baffling blind spot on carbon emissions: cars (Huffington Post)

New York City developers fight proposed tax on $5 million second homes (Bloomberg)

The Trump administration has a plan for national parks: Amazon, food trucks, and no senior discounts (Los Angeles Times)

Houston, famed for sprawl, bets on growing up (Curbed)

The border between red and blue America (New York Times)

About the Author

