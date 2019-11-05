CityLab Daily: Election Watch

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
Keeping tabs: It’s Election Day! Don’t worry, you didn’t oversleep: It’s not 2020 yet, but there are several local elections CityLab will be keeping an eye on. To name a few:
In Virginia, state delegate Danica Roem is up for re-election two years after winning her first term on a promise to fix a congested road. With those plans still in the design phase, Roem’s race shows how traffic is a risky campaign issue because “transportation projects, by definition, don’t move at the pace of every-two-year elections,” Emily Badger writes in the New York Times.
Seattle faces a city council election that’s become a proxy for voters’ feelings about Amazon, putting the “soul of Seattle” on the line. But the city’s Mayor Jenny Durkan is aligned with Amazon and Microsoft on another election issue: They oppose a Washington ballot initiative that would cut “car tab” fees on drivers, which help to fund the Sound Puget region’s transportation projects. (Crosscut)
San Franciscans will vote on a different initiative to fund transportation: A tax on Uber and Lyft. (San Francisco Examiner)
In South Bend, Indiana, the race to replace Mayor Pete Buttigieg comes to a vote.
Watch this space for more tomorrow on election results.
Correction: In yesterday’s edition, we misstated mayor Pete Buttigieg’s age. He is 37 years old.
The Democrats’ baffling blind spot on carbon emissions: cars (Huffington Post)
New York City developers fight proposed tax on $5 million second homes (Bloomberg)
The Trump administration has a plan for national parks: Amazon, food trucks, and no senior discounts (Los Angeles Times)
Houston, famed for sprawl, bets on growing up (Curbed)
The border between red and blue America (New York Times)
