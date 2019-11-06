CityLab Daily: Counting America’s Votes

Stay tuned for more coverage from CityLab.

Democrats won control of Delaware County, a suburban county outside Philadelphia that Republicans have controlled since before the Civil War. ( Philadelphia Inquirer )

Kansas City voters decided to remove Martin Luther King Jr.’s name from a recently rechristened boulevard. ( NBC News )

New York City approved ranked-choice voting, the biggest U.S. city to adopt the reform. ( Vox )

Denver will likely get a separate department of transportation for the first time, in a move designed to emphasize the city’s increased investment. ( Denverite )

Jersey City voted to restrict home-sharing, delivering a loss to Airbnb, which spent $4.2 million campaigning against the regulation. ( Bloomberg )

Washington voters seem poised to restrict the price of “car tab” taxes, leaving cities scrambling for transportation funding. ( Seattle Times )

Meanwhile, Democrats flipped the Virginia state legislature for the first time in more than two decades. ( PBS NewsHour )

Danica Roem, who campaigned on traffic congestion improvements that haven’t yet come to fruition , won re-election in Virginia’s 13th district. ( Daily Beast )

Pete Buttigieg’s hand-picked successor , James Mueller, won the election for mayor of South Bend, signaling a continuation of Buttigieg’s legacy. ( Vox )

Ballot box: It’s the day after America’s off-year election, and some of the results are in. Here’s a rundown of some of the key outcomes so far:

—Andrew Small

More on CityLab

California’s Wildfires Are Not a Morality Tale The fire-scorched state’s history has long been marked by calamities. But its latest disaster did not come to teach Californians a lesson. Laura Bliss

Smashing the Great Pumpkin-Waste Problem Community pumpkin-smashing events aim to cut down on Halloween’s contribution to America’s food waste problem and reap the benefits of composting. Linda Poon

What’s Missing From Apple’s $2.5 Billion Housing Plan Apple is the latest tech giant to commit funds to California’s housing crisis. But experts say the largest barrier to housing is not money; it's political will. Laura Bliss and Sarah Holder

In California, a Native American Tribe’s Quest: Give Back Our Island The Wiyot Tribe was driven from California’s Duluwat Island in 1860. After decades of lobbying by the tribe, the Eureka City Council returned it. Sarah Holder

One Suffocating City Is a Harbinger of Health Crises Around the World News images from New Delhi seem cut from an apocalyptic outbreak film. James Hamblin

What We’re Reading

Uber’s automated driving system could not detect jaywalking pedestrians, NTSB finds (Wired)

Welcome to Citrus County, Florida, home to the culture war for a day (Tampa Bay Times)

Say goodbye to D.C.’s duck boats, which ferried supplies on D-Day and tourists on the National Mall (WAMU)

Why it’s so hard to buy “real food” in farm country (New York Times)

Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.