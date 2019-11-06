CityLab Daily: Counting America’s Votes

Andrew Small
Ballot box: It’s the day after America’s off-year election, and some of the results are in. Here’s a rundown of some of the key outcomes so far:
Pete Buttigieg’s hand-picked successor, James Mueller, won the election for mayor of South Bend, signaling a continuation of Buttigieg’s legacy. (Vox)
Danica Roem, who campaigned on traffic congestion improvements that haven’t yet come to fruition, won re-election in Virginia’s 13th district. (Daily Beast)
Meanwhile, Democrats flipped the Virginia state legislature for the first time in more than two decades. (PBS NewsHour)
Washington voters seem poised to restrict the price of “car tab” taxes, leaving cities scrambling for transportation funding. (Seattle Times)
Jersey City voted to restrict home-sharing, delivering a loss to Airbnb, which spent $4.2 million campaigning against the regulation. (Bloomberg)
Denver will likely get a separate department of transportation for the first time, in a move designed to emphasize the city’s increased investment. (Denverite)
New York City approved ranked-choice voting, the biggest U.S. city to adopt the reform. (Vox)
Kansas City voters decided to remove Martin Luther King Jr.’s name from a recently rechristened boulevard. (NBC News)
Democrats won control of Delaware County, a suburban county outside Philadelphia that Republicans have controlled since before the Civil War. (Philadelphia Inquirer)
Uber’s automated driving system could not detect jaywalking pedestrians, NTSB finds (Wired)
Welcome to Citrus County, Florida, home to the culture war for a day (Tampa Bay Times)
Say goodbye to D.C.’s duck boats, which ferried supplies on D-Day and tourists on the National Mall (WAMU)
Why it’s so hard to buy “real food” in farm country (New York Times)
