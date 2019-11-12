CityLab Daily: The True Price of Transportation Anarchy

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
Route of the problem: Everyone loves a good shortcut. That much is clear a decade after the launch of Waze, the navigation app that helps drivers “outsmart” traffic jams with their phones. Along with other GPS routing apps, these optimized directions have become an indispensable service for millions of people seeking to avoid clogged roads. But giving each driver what they want may not be what’s best for the broader transportation system—or even, ultimately, for individual drivers. Now that apps find better routes with more accuracy, they’re creating a tension between road systems and users that transportation engineers call the “price of anarchy.”
That’s not only transforming the physics of traffic; it’s changing the politics, too. As navigation apps send people seeking faster routes through neighborhoods, it’s producing outrage among residents on formerly sleepy streets. In an excerpt from the new book, The Future of Transportation, CityLab’s Laura Bliss recalls the transformation of her own childhood street, and what it tells us about our congestion future. Read: Navigation Apps Changed the Politics of Traffic
A bridge designer on how engineers balance risk and beauty (NPR)
Fare evasion costs cities millions. But will cracking down on it solve anything? (Vox)
The vacancy crisis is far from over (Marketplace)
Why boomers, not millennials, are fueling the urban apartment surge (Curbed)
The captured city (Real Life)
Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.
In an excerpt from the new book The Future of Transportation, CityLab’s Laura Bliss adds up the “price of anarchy” when it comes to traffic navigation apps.
Economist Timothy Bartik explains why the public costs of tax incentives often outweigh the benefits, and describes a model business-incentive package.
Per Grankvist is “chief storyteller” for Sweden’s Viable Cities program. His job: communicate the realities of day-to-day living in a carbon-neutral world.
While little known outside of France, architect and city planner Tony Garnier (1869-1948) is as closely associated with Lyon as Antoni Gaudí is with Barcelona.
As the District lagged on its Vision Zero goals, bike and pedestrian advocates in Washington turned traffic fatalities into a rallying cry, and got results.