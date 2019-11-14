CityLab Daily: The HQ2 Competition, One Year Later

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
Distress signals: City and state governments spend about $50 billion per year to lure companies with incentives—mostly tax breaks—to come to their town and provide jobs. It’s a policy challenge that economist Tim Bartik, the author of a new book, Making Sense of Incentives, has made a career of rethinking.
The cost of attracting big corporate firms at the expense of city tax rolls came into focus with the city-versus-city competition for Amazon’s second headquarters, the results of which were announced one year ago yesterday. In a two-part conversation with Richard Florida, Bartik reflects on incentives in the aftermath of HQ2, and argues that place-based policies like schools, infrastructure, and services are more effective tools for creating jobs, investing in distressed communities, and addressing regional inequality.
Part One: How Cities and States Can Stop the Incentive Madness
Part Two: Tailored Place-Based Policies Are Key to Reducing Regional Inequality
Why thousands of Amazon packages converge on a tiny Montana town (The Verge)
Rod Stewart reveals his epic railway city (BBC News)
Pacific Plaza Park is a victory for downtown Dallas (The Dallas Morning News)
The generational split over the Hong Kong protests has neighbors divided (California Sunday)
D.C. is rapidly gentrifying and the fate of its affordable housing hangs in the balance (Washington City Paper)
Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.
Finland’s most ambitious library has a lofty mission, says Helsinki’s Tommi Laitio: It’s a kind of monument to the Nordic model of civic engagement.
Economist Timothy Bartik explains why the public costs of tax incentives often outweigh the benefits, and describes a model business-incentive package.
If retail is dying, then pop-up shops might be what replace it.
Two new studies have revived the long-running debate over how police respond to white criminal suspects versus African Americans.
Under Trump, an Obama-era transportation grant program designed to fund innovative multi-modal projects became a rural highway-building machine.