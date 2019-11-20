CityLab Daily: When Residents Support Solar—Just ‘Not in My Backyard’

Andrew Small
Rise and shine: Fawn Lake, a gated community surrounded by sparkling lakes and rolling fields near the historic Civil War battlefields of Spotsylvania, Virginia, has a new neighbor: a solar power plant with 1.8 million panels. And residents nearby aren’t happy about it, with arguments against the solar facility ranging from forest destruction, to fire risks, to damaging Spotsylvania’s historic character.
As the renewable energy market expands, so has the opportunity for “solar NIMBYism.” While the American public increasingly supports green energy, all kinds of communities have their own reasons to say “not in my backyard” to the actual facilities that generate the power. CityLab’s Linda Poon looks at the rationales behind the resistance: When Residents Support Solar—Just ‘Not in My Backyard’
A new housing development in Tempe, Arizona, won’t allow residents to bring cars (Curbed)
Feds pin Uber self-driving crash on human operator, call for better rules (Wired)
Homeless advocates worry official’s firing means a change in Trump strategy (NPR)
Former Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh charged with 11 counts of fraud, tax evasion in “Healthy Holly” scandal (Baltimore Sun)
With paper monuments, New Orleanians draft the city’s history themselves (Next City)
