CityLab Daily: Where Flooding Is Sinking Real Estate Values the Most

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.
***
Sink or swim: When hurricanes or storm-driven flooding sweep into coastal areas, the news coverage of real estate damage tends to focus on high-dollar losses, often near big cities. But the losses in a small community, like Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, have a greater relative impact because median home values are lower. In collaboration with CityLab, Nexus Media News has created a tool to identify where home values have been affected by flooding the most, based on research by First Street Foundation.
Bay St. Louis comes out near the top of the list. But even there, not all properties are losing value equally. Ironically, properties right on the water seem to be in the highest demand. After a post-Hurricane Katrina building boom, some waterfront homes were built more than 20 feet in the air and fortified to withstand hurricane-force winds. One real estate agent says questions about climate change and sea level rise hardly come up with homebuyers in these flood-prone areas—but at least they come with a view of the water. Josh Landis of Nexus Media has the story on CityLab: Where Flooding Is Sinking Real Estate Values the Most
What Amazon costs its warehouse communities (New York Times)
One city’s plan to combat climate change: Bulldoze homes and rebuild paradise (Washington Post)
Want to get people to fly less? Stop funding airport expansions (Curbed)
Is it time to take highways out of cities? (Forbes)
3 kids. 2 paychecks. No home. (California Sunday)
Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.
A new report spells out how to move from the top-down, grant-based model for community development to a more localized, entrepreneurial approach.
D.C.’s Metro plans to raise extra revenue by having companies buy naming rights for public transit stations. But corporate “namewashing” may not be easy money.
Not only are residents of minority neighborhoods paying more of their income for energy bills, but federal government housing policies are a huge part of the reason why.
A small coastal Mississippi town is seeing dramatic property value losses from flooding. But the houses in highest demand are still right on the water.
Wild turkeys have made a remarkable comeback in the U.S. since the early 20th century, leading to more reports of them causing trouble in the neighborhood.