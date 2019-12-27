CityLab Daily: A Test for California’s New Gig Work Protection

What We’re Following

This month, San Francisco employees at the Ford-owned electric scooter company Spin voted to join Teamsters Local 665. For this emerging industry, it represented a historic milestone—the first unionization of the dockless e-scooter workforce.

It was made possible in part because of California’s new bill to protect gig workers, which will become a law on January 1. CityLab’s Sarah Holder has the latest on what the union victory means for the micromobility industry—and the evolution of the gig economy: The First Scooter Company to Unionize Tests California’s Gig Work Bill