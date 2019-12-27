CityLab Daily: A Test for California’s New Gig Work Protection

  1. CityLab

Also today: The most popular CityLab stories of 2019.

What We’re Following

This month, San Francisco employees at the Ford-owned electric scooter company Spin voted to join Teamsters Local 665. For this emerging industry, it represented a historic milestone—the first unionization of the dockless e-scooter workforce.

It was made possible in part because of California’s new bill to protect gig workers, which will become a law on January 1. CityLab’s Sarah Holder has the latest on what the union victory means for the micromobility industry—and the evolution of the gig economy: The First Scooter Company to Unionize Tests California’s Gig Work Bill

Most Popular CityLab Reads in 2019

The Hidden Horror of Hudson Yards Is How It Was Financed

Manhattan’s new luxury mega-project was partially bankrolled by an investor visa program called EB-5, which was meant to help poverty-stricken areas.

Kriston Capps

What New Research Says About Race and Police Shootings

Two new studies have revived the long-running debate over how police respond to white criminal suspects versus African Americans.

Brentin Mock

Carefully, Japan Reconsiders the Trash Can

The near-absence of public garbage bins in cities like Tokyo is both a security measure and a reflection of a cultural aversion to littering.

Allan Richarz

How Bad Is It to Let Your Cat Outside?

Your adorable house cat is also a ruthless predator. A conservation biologist makes the case for keeping cats indoors, or at least on leashes.

Andrew Small

White Americans’ Hold on Wealth Is Old, Deep, and Nearly Unshakeable

White families quickly recuperated financial losses after the Civil War, and then created a Jim Crow credit system to bring more white families into money.

Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.

About the Author

Most Popular

  1. photo: President Trump with HUD Secretary Ben Carson.
    Equity

    Trump’s Plan to Criminalize Homelessness Is Taking Shape

    As advocates and service providers brace for an executive order on homelessness, HUD Secretary Ben Carson heads to Houston.

    1. Kriston Capps
  2. A photo of a woman with a stroller along the Brooklyn Heights Promenade across from lower Manhattan.
    Life

    How ‘Vasectomy Zoning’ Makes Childless Cities

    Municipalities shouldn’t block or raise the cost of things young parents need, like day-care centers and two-bedroom houses or apartments.

    1. Nolan Gray
    2. Lyman Stone
  3. Transportation

    CityLab University: Induced Demand

    When traffic-clogged highways are expanded, new drivers quickly materialize to fill them. What gives? Here’s how “induced demand” works.

    1. Benjamin Schneider
  4. photo: woman working in auto factory
    Equity

    How Valuing Productivity, Not Profession, Could Reduce U.S. Inequality

    In this second part of an interview with economist Jonathan Rothwell, he explains that a just society wouldn’t reward different professions so unequally.

    1. Richard Florida
  5. A map of economic mega-regions around the world
    Life

    The Real Powerhouses That Drive the World’s Economy

    It’s not nation states or even cities, but mega-regions—combinations of multiple metro areas—that are the real forces powering the global economy.

    1. Richard Florida
Maps
Click Here
Newsletters
Click Here
Facebook
Click Here
×