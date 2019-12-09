CityLab Daily: A New Chapter for Amazon and New York

Office space: Less than a year after Amazon backed out of its second headquarters deal with New York City, the mega-online retailer is signing a new lease for 335,000 square feet in Hudson Yards, the Wall Street Journal reported late Friday . With just over 1,500 jobs promised by 2021, the company will bring a much smaller workforce to Manhattan’s newest neighborhood instead of the 25,000 jobs promised for Amazon’s HQ2 in Long Island City. Facebook is also loading up on office space at the site.

For critics of the initial HQ2 deal, the news has been cause for a victory lap because the new offices are coming to the Big Apple without any special tax credits. But the Manhattan office will hardly bring the kind of jobs that an HQ2 had promised—jobs that many of the potential beneficiaries in Queens and the Bronx said they wanted. And take note: The Hudson Yards site that will host Amazon’s new office isn’t without its own publicly funded financial incentives, as CityLab’s Kriston Capps reported.

In other updates: Earlier this year, Capps reported on a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of inclusionary zoning, Dartmond Cherk v. Marin County. Today, the Supreme Court today declined to hear the case on the powerful affordable housing tool.

—Andrew Small

As the Bauhaus centennial anniversary year comes to an end, Google Arts & Culture has an online exhibition about the pervasive influence of the German Modernist art school. From boxy buildings and sleek furniture, to typefaces and colorful shapes, the page explores how traces of the design school still show up in our everyday lives. You can even get advice on how to dress yourself and decorate your place like a Bauhaus student would. If you can never get enough Bauhaus, revisit CityLab’s Building Bauhaus series.

