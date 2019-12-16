CityLab Daily: America After Climate Change, Mapped

What We’re Following

At last: You don’t have to use too much imagination to predict the fundamental weather impacts of climate change in the U.S. by the end of the 21st century. Estimates show the temperature will increase an average of 9.3 degrees Fahrenheit, leading to more extreme weather events, from heatwaves to wildfires to floods.



But lots of other potential impacts are less inevitable, according to Billy Fleming, the director of the University of Pennsylvania’s McHarg Center for Urbanism and Ecology. A new project from Fleming’s team sketches out what the climate models mean in economic, ecological, agricultural, and ideological terms for the contiguous United States in a series of maps dubbed, “The 2100 Project: An Atlas for A Green New Deal.”

While the broad takeaways are unsurprisingly dire, there is reason for some optimism that ambitious policy proposals could make a difference. “We get the future we build for ourselves,” Fleming tells CityLab’s Sarah Holder. Read her story: America After Climate Change, Mapped