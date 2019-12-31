CityLab Daily: Cities are for People

At CityLab, the idea that people can create cities for everybody guides how we do our journalism, too. What makes cities lively, exciting, and innovative is the capacity for change. As research and history show, the budgets, buildings, and blocks that citizens fight to build today define the paths that others will walk tomorrow.

Cities have the capability of providing something for everybody, only because, and only when, they are created by everybody.

This week, we featured reflections on the last decade from some of the people responsible for planting CityLab’s roots, our alumni. It is a fitting moment to be revisiting the decade: It was almost ten years ago that CityLab launched in 2011 as The Atlantic Cities. And in the coming week, as we enter 2020, CityLab is leaving its home at the Atlantic to head over to Bloomberg.

As part of that transition, a few members of the CityLab team are saying goodbye, yours truly included. Today is my last day as the daily guide on your CityLab journey. But I walk away from this experience knowing that what we’ve built together already will provide a great foundation for what is yet to come.

Over and out, and on your left,

—Andrew Small

A note to readers: Tomorrow, January 1, CityLab is becoming part of Bloomberg Media. In the coming weeks, you can expect to continue receiving this newsletter, and the journalism that comes with it. But we need a little time to make this transition. After today's edition, we'll be on hiatus until Tuesday, January 7. You can find out more about Bloomberg's information practices by reviewing their privacy policy and you can visit your accounts page to unsubscribe or update your preferences. See you in 2020.

