CityLab Daily: Cities are for People

  1. Andrew Small

A final note from the author of the CityLab Daily.

Make Little Plans

Cities have the capability of providing something for everybody, only because, and only when, they are created by everybody.

Jane Jacobs, The Death and Life of Great American Cities

At CityLab, the idea that people can create cities for everybody guides how we do our journalism, too. What makes cities lively, exciting, and innovative is the capacity for change. As research and history show, the budgets, buildings, and blocks that citizens fight to build today define the paths that others will walk tomorrow.

This week, we featured reflections on the last decade from some of the people responsible for planting CityLab’s roots, our alumni. It is a fitting moment to be revisiting the decade: It was almost ten years ago that CityLab launched in 2011 as The Atlantic Cities. And in the coming week, as we enter 2020, CityLab is leaving its home at the Atlantic to head over to Bloomberg.

As part of that transition, a few members of the CityLab team are saying goodbye, yours truly included. Today is my last day as the daily guide on your CityLab journey. But I walk away from this experience knowing that what we’ve built together already will provide a great foundation for what is yet to come.

Over and out, and on your left,
Andrew Small

A note to readers: Tomorrow, January 1, CityLab is becoming part of Bloomberg Media. In the coming weeks, you can expect to continue receiving this newsletter, and the journalism that comes with it. But we need a little time to make this transition. After today's edition, we'll be on hiatus until Tuesday, January 7. You can find out more about Bloomberg's information practices by reviewing their privacy policy and you can visit your accounts page to unsubscribe or update your preferences. See you in 2020.

More on CityLab

The Decade in Cities, from CityLab Alums

What’s changed and what hasn’t since we set out to chronicle cities in 2011? To answer this question, we went back to CityLab’s roots.

CityLab

Turning a Vast, Post-Industrial Wilderness Into a Park in Pittsburgh

The city acquired the 600-plus acres of Hays Woods, once used for mining and munitions, in 2016, but the work of restoring the land has only just begun.

Mark Kramer

How Valuing Productivity, Not Profession, Could Reduce U.S. Inequality

In this second part of an interview with economist Jonathan Rothwell, he explains that a just society wouldn’t reward different professions so unequally.

Richard Florida

Your Fitness Resolution Might Be Easier If You're Rich

The availability of exercise venues reflects broader divides of class and geography.

Richard Florida

Most Popular

  1. A photo of a Bosnian restaurant in Utica, New York
    Equity

    The Cities Refugees Saved

    In the cities where the most refugees per capita were settled since 2005, the newcomers helped stem or reverse population loss.

    1. Tanvi Misra
  2. A map of economic mega-regions around the world
    Life

    The Real Powerhouses That Drive the World’s Economy

    It’s not nation states or even cities, but mega-regions—combinations of multiple metro areas—that are the real forces powering the global economy.

    1. Richard Florida
  3. An fitness instructor leads a indoor running club.
    Life

    The Rise and Fall of New Year’s Fitness Resolutions, in 5 Charts

    The January gym spike is real, but it drops off just a few weeks later, according to data from location and fitness apps.

    1. Linda Poon
  4. Transportation

    You Can’t Design Bike-Friendly Cities Without Considering Race and Class

    Bike equity is a powerful tool for reducing inequality. Too often, cycling infrastructure is tailored only to wealthy white cyclists.

    1. Anne Lusk
  5. photo: woman working in auto factory
    Equity

    How Valuing Productivity, Not Profession, Could Reduce U.S. Inequality

    In this second part of an interview with economist Jonathan Rothwell, he explains that a just society wouldn’t reward different professions so unequally.

    1. Richard Florida
