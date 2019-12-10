CityLab Daily: Some News About CityLab’s Future

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

Dear CityLab readers,

I am writing you with an unusual message, because the news today is about us. This afternoon, The Atlantic announced that it will sell CityLab to Bloomberg Media. CityLab is expected become a part of Bloomberg on January 1.

What does this mean for you? Bloomberg plans to share more details on the integration in early 2020. But for now, you can expect to receive our content through the usual channels.