CityLab Daily: Some News About CityLab’s Future

Nicole Flatow
Nicole Flatow is the editor of CityLab. She was previously U.S. enterprise editor at The Guardian.
Dear CityLab readers,
I am writing you with an unusual message, because the news today is about us. This afternoon, The Atlantic announced that it will sell CityLab to Bloomberg Media. CityLab is expected become a part of Bloomberg on January 1.
What does this mean for you? Bloomberg plans to share more details on the integration in early 2020. But for now, you can expect to receive our content through the usual channels.
In a press release, Atlantic Media President Michael Finnegan explained the deal: “Bloomberg Media deeply understands and appreciates CityLab’s mission and reporting, and is positioned to support the continuation of this important work and brand that we’re proud to have built over the last nine years.”
For more on the acquisition, I’d refer you to the joint press release from The Atlantic and Bloomberg Media.
You’ll find our usual links below.
Sincerely,
Nicole Flatow
CityLab Editor
