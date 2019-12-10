CityLab Daily: Some News About CityLab’s Future

Dear CityLab readers,

I am writing you with an unusual message, because the news today is about us. This afternoon, The Atlantic announced that it will sell CityLab to Bloomberg Media. CityLab is expected become a part of Bloomberg on January 1.

What does this mean for you? Bloomberg plans to share more details on the integration in early 2020. But for now, you can expect to receive our content through the usual channels.

In a press release, Atlantic Media President Michael Finnegan explained the deal: “Bloomberg Media deeply understands and appreciates CityLab’s mission and reporting, and is positioned to support the continuation of this important work and brand that we’re proud to have built over the last nine years.”

For more on the acquisition, I’d refer you to the joint press release from The Atlantic and Bloomberg Media.

You’ll find our usual links below.

Sincerely,

Nicole Flatow
CityLab Editor

More on CityLab

Help! The London Tube Map Is Out of Control.

It’s never been easy to design a map of the city’s underground transit network. But soon, critics say, legibility concerns will demand a new look.

John Surico

Suburban Jobs Are Growing Fastest, But Urban Jobs Pay More

New labor data show that the suburbs have the fastest job growth in the U.S. But we shouldn’t assume the future of employment will be suburban.

Jed Kolko

The Bankrupt American Brands Still Thriving in Japan

Cultural cachet, licensing deals, and density explain why Toys ‘R’ Us, Tower Records, Barneys, and other faded U.S. retailers remain big across the Pacific.

Laura Bliss

How Media Coverage of Car Crashes Downplays the Role of Drivers

Safety advocates have long complained that media outlets tend to blame pedestrians and cyclists who are hit by cars. Research suggests they’re right.

Richard Florida

What We’re Reading

Is tenants’ right to counsel on its way to becoming a standard practice? (Next City)

The architect who uses performance to open up public space (Curbed)

Vouchers can help the poor find homes. But landlords often won’t accept them. (Vox)

Trump said local officials could block refugees. So far, they haven’t. (New York Times)

Seattle to lower speed limits amid rising number of traffic deaths (Seattle Times)

