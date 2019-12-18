CityLab Daily: The Maps That Made You, Dear Readers

Andrew Small
Map projections: If there’s one thing we know, it’s that we haven’t yet approached the limit of CityLab readers’ curiosity about maps. Part of that is because these atlases provide a way to explain the complex and sometimes ineffable features of cities—from bus lines to neighborhoods to the curiosities that hide around any corner.
Perhaps maps also draw us in because there’s nothing more personal than the feeling of a map that says, maybe not explicitly, “you are here.” That’s part of the takeaway from the reader contributions to CityLab’s series, The Maps That Make Us.
CityLab series editor Laura Bliss, and our audience team, Jessica Lee Martin and Gracie McKenzie, selected a few of the more than 100 submissions that spoke to the diversity of responses. Some wrote in about maps of bulldozed neighborhoods, essential workday plans, or fictional walking routes. Others just filled us with wonder, making us long for the sea or to learn about the paths of birds and bees. On CityLab: The Maps That Made You, Dear Readers
As advocates and service providers brace for an executive order on homelessness, HUD Secretary Ben Carson heads to Houston.
From the Automat to Sweetgreen Outpost, grabbing a bite during the workday has long sacrificed human contact and flavor to value and efficiency.
With “The 2100 Project: An Atlas for A Green New Deal,” the McHarg Center tries to visualize how the warming world will reshape the United States.
From CityLab’s mailbag: Here are the personal stories about how maps shaped your lives.
The winner of the BetterBin design competition is easier for sanitation workers to lift and deters bulk trash-dumpers. It could replace the ubiquitous green litter basket.