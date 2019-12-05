CityLab Daily: An Urban Agenda for the 2020 Candidates

Stump the mayors : Tomorrow, three of the five former and current mayors who are running for president will have to answer to a council of their city-leading peers. In Iowa, the U.S. Conference of Mayors will hold a Local America Presidential Forum with former mayors Cory Booker and Julián Castro, current Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and two non-mayoral candidates: billionaire Tom Steyer and Senator Amy Klobuchar.

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here .

The conference of mayors will present the White House hopefuls with a city hall-centered policy agenda for 2020 chock-full of specific priorities from housing to infrastructure. But the forum also underscores a more general message: Mayors say they're more in touch with the priorities their citizens are actually talking about. CityLab's Sarah Holder has the details on the mayors’ slate of proposals: Mayors to Presidential Hopefuls: Listen to Cities

—Andrew Small

More on CityLab

Why Aren’t More Women Riding Electric Scooters? Most users of micromobility devices like dockless scooters and e-bikes are young men. Fixing that gender gap may take more than just adding safety features. Laura Bliss

Understanding ‘Black Fugitivity’ in Queen & Slim The film asks you to believe that an African American couple fleeing police would have a better shot at freedom in the Deep South than in the North. Here's why. Brentin Mock

Will Buffalo Become a Climate Change Haven? The Western New York city possesses a distinct mix of weather, geography, and infrastructure that could make it a potential climate haven. But for whom? Jeremy Deaton

I Used This Map to Find a Happy Childhood I was haunted by painful memories of growing up. But when I started tracking every county I’d ever visited, I found a better way of seeing my past. Steven Higashide

What We’re Reading

Here come New York’s delivery cargo bikes (New York Times)

An Uber office segregated bathrooms for drivers and “employees” (Washington Post)

What the decade’s top movies and TV shows say about our cities (Curbed)

This Minnesota city has a bird poop problem, but the Crow Patrol is on it (NPR)

First Person: I bought into the worst stereotypes about black small-business owners, even after I became one (Vox)

Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.