CityLab Daily: An Urban Agenda for the 2020 Candidates

Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
Stump the mayors: Tomorrow, three of the five former and current mayors who are running for president will have to answer to a council of their city-leading peers. In Iowa, the U.S. Conference of Mayors will hold a Local America Presidential Forum with former mayors Cory Booker and Julián Castro, current Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and two non-mayoral candidates: billionaire Tom Steyer and Senator Amy Klobuchar.
The conference of mayors will present the White House hopefuls with a city hall-centered policy agenda for 2020 chock-full of specific priorities from housing to infrastructure. But the forum also underscores a more general message: Mayors say they're more in touch with the priorities their citizens are actually talking about. CityLab's Sarah Holder has the details on the mayors’ slate of proposals: Mayors to Presidential Hopefuls: Listen to Cities
Here come New York’s delivery cargo bikes (New York Times)
An Uber office segregated bathrooms for drivers and “employees” (Washington Post)
What the decade’s top movies and TV shows say about our cities (Curbed)
This Minnesota city has a bird poop problem, but the Crow Patrol is on it (NPR)
First Person: I bought into the worst stereotypes about black small-business owners, even after I became one (Vox)
The Western New York city possesses a distinct mix of weather, geography, and infrastructure that could make it a potential climate haven. But for whom?
At the Cascadia Rail Summit outside Seattle, a fledgling scheme to bring high-speed rail from Portland to Vancouver found an enthusiastic reception.
By tightening food stamp work requirements, the Trump administration limits states’ ability to aid high-unemployment areas. And more regulations are coming.
Two new studies have revived the long-running debate over how police respond to white criminal suspects versus African Americans.
A new study shows that the country faces different opioid challenges in urban and rural areas.